Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, November 26:
1. The Saints continue preparations for Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Catch player locker room interviews ahead of our morning practice on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. The Saints will release their second injury report of Week 12 on Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.
3. John DeShazier will share his latest analysis from team practice this afternoon. Check out his latest feature as the Saints' offensive line took an incremental step toward being whole again with the return of center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga.
4. In honor of the Saints 60th season, Join us as we catch up with legend Fred McAfee and look back on his 10-year career where he became a special teams standout in the latest Legacy In Their Words.
5. Think your dog has what it take to race? Enter for a chance to compete in the inaugural Gumbo Cup on December 27!
New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined sideline reporter Jen Hale to host the annual Sideline Pass Holiday Toy and Gift Drive at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on November 24, 2026. Guests enjoyed appearances from from Saints legend Pierre Thomas, Saints EDGE Cam Jordan and Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, and more.