Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, November 21:

1. The Saints head to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears tomorrow at noon CT. Take a closer look at the matchup, including stats, team connections and series history, in the Game Preview.

2. Sunday's game will air on FOX, with local radio coverage on WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM. Find television, streaming and radio details in How to Watch.