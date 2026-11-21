Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, November 21:
1. The Saints head to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears tomorrow at noon CT. Take a closer look at the matchup, including stats, team connections and series history, in the Game Preview.
2. Sunday's game will air on FOX, with local radio coverage on WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM. Find television, streaming and radio details in How to Watch.
3. Safety Jordan Howden is stepping into a starting role in the Saints secondary. Read more about his opportunity and the coaching staff's confidence in him in John DeShazier’s latest feature.
4. The Saints offense faces a familiar defensive coordinator in Dennis Allen on Sunday. John DeShazier breaks down the matchup, with insight from Tyler Shough, Juwan Johnson and Kellen Moore.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.