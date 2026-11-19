Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, November 19:
1. The Saints visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 22 at noon CT at Soldier Field. Get ready for the matchup with the Game Preview, featuring team connections, stats and series history.
2. Ten Saints were listed on Wednesday’s Injury Report. Check out the participation updates and stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for Thursday's report following practice.
3. Quarterback Tyler Shough spoke Wednesday about continuing to develop and learning from each game. Read more from senior writer John DeShazier on Shough’s approach to improving each week.
4. Sunday's game will air on FOX, with local radio coverage on WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM. Find television, streaming and radio details in How to Watch.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.