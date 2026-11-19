Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, November 19:

1. The Saints visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 22 at noon CT at Soldier Field. Get ready for the matchup with the Game Preview, featuring team connections, stats and series history.

2. Ten Saints were listed on Wednesday’s Injury Report. Check out the participation updates and stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for Thursday's report following practice.