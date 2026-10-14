Game Preview: Giants vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 6

SAINTS vs. GIANTS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Joel Thomas served as running backs coach for the Giants in 2024.

New Orleans Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams served on Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh's coaching staff, along with New York Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton, a former De La Salle (New Orleans, La.) HS standout, Running Backs Coach Willie Taggart, Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Roman, Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson and Asst. Special Teams Coach T.J. Weist.

Saints Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano served as outside linebackers coach at New Haven in 2001 and served as an assistant at Rutgers from 2003-06 and from 2010-11 and from 2014-15.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson prepped at Glassboro (N.J.) HS.

Giants quarterbacks Jake Haener (2023-25) and Jameis Winston (2020-23) both played for the Saints. Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. played with Winston, Giants defensive tackle Shelby Harris and cornerback Greg Newsome II in Cleveland.

Saints punter Ryan Wright and Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy and linebacker Jihad Ward were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings.

New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent prepped at Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) HS and started his coaching career at his high school alma mater in 2004.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers prepped at Southside (Youngsville, La.) HS and was a standout at LSU.

New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan and Giants Secondary Coach & Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Donald D'Alesio served on LSU staff in 2020. Saints safety Justin Reid was tutored by D'Alesio as safeties coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022-24. Reid and Giants nose tackle D.J. Reader were teammates with the Houston Texans from 2018-19. Reid and Giants cornerback Nic Jones were Chiefs teammates from 2023-24.

Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta tutored the Giants secondary from 2006-14.

New Orleans Senior VP of Football Operations/Asst. GM Khai Harley graduated with a degree in accounting from Rutgers in 1998.

New Orleans Inside Linebackers Coach Frank Bush tutored Saints linebacker Kaden Ellis in Atlanta in 2023 and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd in 2020, when he served as interim defensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

Giants Defensive Line Coach Dennis Johnson played at LSU from 2008-11, was a graduate assistant at Northwestern State from 2012-13 and returned to his alma mater to serve on their staff from 2014-19.

New Orleans Edges Coach Jay Rodgers and Giants Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Brian Callahan served on the same coaching staff with the Denver Broncos from 2010-13. Rodgers and Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley served on Giants Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy's coaching staff with the Chicago Bears. Staley and Rodgers tutored Giants nose tackle C.J. Okoye with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was a teammate of Saints linebacker Chris Rumph II.

Giants College Area Scout Brendan Prophett was a member of the Saints scouting staff in 2015.

New Orleans Assistant GM/Senior VP of College Personnel Jeff Ireland and New York Senior VP and GM Joe Schoen served in the same Miami front office from 2008-13, with Ireland serving as General Manager.

Rodgers was a quarterback at Indiana in 1997, when Harbaugh was the Hoosiers' special teams coordinator & defensive backs coach.

Saints EDGE Anfernee Jennings was teammates with Giants running back Najee Harris at Alabama. Jennings, Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and Giants center Bryan Hudson were teammates in New England in 2024.

New Orleans wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and New York running back Cam Skattebo were college teammates at Arizona State.

Saints safety Jonas Sanker and Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields were teammates at Virginia.

Elliss and New York wide receiver Darnell Mooney, a Tulane standout from 2016-19, were teammates in Atlanta from 2024-25.

Shepherd played with New York safeties Jason Pinnock and Elijah Campbell with the Jets in 2021.

Juwan Johnson and New York outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodaux and safety Jevon Holland were college teammates at Oregon.

Saints quarterback Zach Wilson and Campbell were teammates with the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

New Orleans kicker Daniel Carlson and New York tackle Jermaine Eluemunor were teammates with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2021-22.

Saints center Erik McCoy and Eluemunor were college teammates at Texas A&M in 2016. Jennings played with Eluemunor with the Patriots in 2020.

Saints defensive back Jordan Howden, Giants center John Michael Schmitz and cornerback Tyler Nubin were college teammates at Minnesota.

Saints Assistant Linebackers Coach Adam Gristick coached at Syracuse from 2016-17.

Saints wide receiver Mason Tipton played at Yale, where he was a college teammate of Giants long snapper Ben Mann.

New Orleans National Scout Terry Wooden was a four-year starter and three-time All-Conference selection at Syracuse.

New Orleans Video Director Dave Desposito is a Little Ferry, N.J. native, who graduated from William Paterson University and worked in the Giants video department from 1993-97.

Saints Strength and Conditioning Coach Charles Byrd went to training camp with the Giants.

Saints guard Jeremiah White and Giants nose tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis and cornerback Colton Hood were college teammates at Auburn.

Saints defensive back Lorenzo Styles and Giants linebacker Arvell Reese were college teammates at Ohio State.

Saints running back Kendre Miller and Giants safety Ar'Darius Washington were teammates at TCU.

New York tight end Chris Manhertz spent the 2015 season on the Saints practice squad and played for the Black and Gold in 2016.

Saints guard Cesar Ruiz and Giants guard Jon Runyan Jr. were college teammates at Michigan.