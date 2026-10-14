Game Preview: Giants vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 6

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/18 · 12:00 PM CDT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Giants
New York Giants
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
GIANTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
The New Orleans Saints this week travel to East Rutherford, N.J. to play the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The 1-4 Saints go in to the contest looking to bounce back from a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Despite the setback, the Saints are only a game and a half out of first place in the NFC South Division.
THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) host the Chicago Bears (3-2) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Coming off a bye week, the Carolina Panthers (2-2) visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT.
SAINTS vs. GIANTS SEASON SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Giants have met 34 times, with the series tied at 17-17. The Saints have posted a 6-12 record in road contests played in four different playing facilities against New York; Yankee Stadium, Shea Stadium, Giants Stadium and MetLife Stadium. New Orleans has won the last three meetings and the last two games at MetLife. On Oct. 5, 2025, the Saints defeated the Giants 26-14 at the Caesars Superdome for Head Coach Kellen Moore's first victory. On Sunday, New Orleans will be looking for their first four-game winning streak against the Giants and to tie the season series.
THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING
New Orleans Saints 26, New York Giants 14; Oct. 5, 2025 @ Caesars Superdome - In a season lacking big plays, the New Orleans Saints delivered two huge ones — one on offense and one on defense — to beat the New York Giants 26-14 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
It was the first victory of Coach Kellen Moore's tenure and the first win for Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback as the Saints improved to 1-4. The loss dropped the Giants to 1-4. FULL GAME RECAP
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
SAINTS vs. GIANTS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints and Giants players in the previous 34 meetings:
SAINTS vs. GIANTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings
SAINTS vs. GIANTS SERIES FAST FACTS
as of Week 6, 2026
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SAINTS vs. GIANTS ROSTER CONNECTIONS
New Orleans Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Joel Thomas served as running backs coach for the Giants in 2024.
New Orleans Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams served on Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh's coaching staff, along with New York Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton, a former De La Salle (New Orleans, La.) HS standout, Running Backs Coach Willie Taggart, Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Roman, Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson and Asst. Special Teams Coach T.J. Weist.
Saints Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano served as outside linebackers coach at New Haven in 2001 and served as an assistant at Rutgers from 2003-06 and from 2010-11 and from 2014-15.
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson prepped at Glassboro (N.J.) HS.
Giants quarterbacks Jake Haener (2023-25) and Jameis Winston (2020-23) both played for the Saints. Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. played with Winston, Giants defensive tackle Shelby Harris and cornerback Greg Newsome II in Cleveland.
Saints punter Ryan Wright and Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy and linebacker Jihad Ward were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings.
New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent prepped at Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) HS and started his coaching career at his high school alma mater in 2004.
Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers prepped at Southside (Youngsville, La.) HS and was a standout at LSU.
New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan and Giants Secondary Coach & Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Donald D'Alesio served on LSU staff in 2020. Saints safety Justin Reid was tutored by D'Alesio as safeties coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022-24. Reid and Giants nose tackle D.J. Reader were teammates with the Houston Texans from 2018-19. Reid and Giants cornerback Nic Jones were Chiefs teammates from 2023-24.
Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta tutored the Giants secondary from 2006-14.
New Orleans Senior VP of Football Operations/Asst. GM Khai Harley graduated with a degree in accounting from Rutgers in 1998.
New Orleans Inside Linebackers Coach Frank Bush tutored Saints linebacker Kaden Ellis in Atlanta in 2023 and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd in 2020, when he served as interim defensive coordinator of the New York Jets.
Giants Defensive Line Coach Dennis Johnson played at LSU from 2008-11, was a graduate assistant at Northwestern State from 2012-13 and returned to his alma mater to serve on their staff from 2014-19.
New Orleans Edges Coach Jay Rodgers and Giants Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Brian Callahan served on the same coaching staff with the Denver Broncos from 2010-13. Rodgers and Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley served on Giants Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy's coaching staff with the Chicago Bears. Staley and Rodgers tutored Giants nose tackle C.J. Okoye with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was a teammate of Saints linebacker Chris Rumph II.
Giants College Area Scout Brendan Prophett was a member of the Saints scouting staff in 2015.
New Orleans Assistant GM/Senior VP of College Personnel Jeff Ireland and New York Senior VP and GM Joe Schoen served in the same Miami front office from 2008-13, with Ireland serving as General Manager.
Rodgers was a quarterback at Indiana in 1997, when Harbaugh was the Hoosiers' special teams coordinator & defensive backs coach.
Saints EDGE Anfernee Jennings was teammates with Giants running back Najee Harris at Alabama. Jennings, Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and Giants center Bryan Hudson were teammates in New England in 2024.
New Orleans wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and New York running back Cam Skattebo were college teammates at Arizona State.
Saints safety Jonas Sanker and Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields were teammates at Virginia.
Elliss and New York wide receiver Darnell Mooney, a Tulane standout from 2016-19, were teammates in Atlanta from 2024-25.
Shepherd played with New York safeties Jason Pinnock and Elijah Campbell with the Jets in 2021.
Juwan Johnson and New York outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodaux and safety Jevon Holland were college teammates at Oregon.
Saints quarterback Zach Wilson and Campbell were teammates with the Miami Dolphins in 2025.
New Orleans kicker Daniel Carlson and New York tackle Jermaine Eluemunor were teammates with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2021-22.
Saints center Erik McCoy and Eluemunor were college teammates at Texas A&M in 2016. Jennings played with Eluemunor with the Patriots in 2020.
Saints defensive back Jordan Howden, Giants center John Michael Schmitz and cornerback Tyler Nubin were college teammates at Minnesota.
Saints Assistant Linebackers Coach Adam Gristick coached at Syracuse from 2016-17.
Saints wide receiver Mason Tipton played at Yale, where he was a college teammate of Giants long snapper Ben Mann.
New Orleans National Scout Terry Wooden was a four-year starter and three-time All-Conference selection at Syracuse.
New Orleans Video Director Dave Desposito is a Little Ferry, N.J. native, who graduated from William Paterson University and worked in the Giants video department from 1993-97.
Saints Strength and Conditioning Coach Charles Byrd went to training camp with the Giants.
Saints guard Jeremiah White and Giants nose tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis and cornerback Colton Hood were college teammates at Auburn.
Saints defensive back Lorenzo Styles and Giants linebacker Arvell Reese were college teammates at Ohio State.
Saints running back Kendre Miller and Giants safety Ar'Darius Washington were teammates at TCU.
New York tight end Chris Manhertz spent the 2015 season on the Saints practice squad and played for the Black and Gold in 2016.
Saints guard Cesar Ruiz and Giants guard Jon Runyan Jr. were college teammates at Michigan.
Giants College Scouting Coordinator Ryan Hollern served on the Saints college scouting staff from 2009-15.
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