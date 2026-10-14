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Game Preview: Giants vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 6

The New Orleans Saints visit the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Oct 14, 2026 at 12:28 PM
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WEEK 6 · Sun 10/18 · 12:00 PM CDT

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SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

GIANTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints this week travel to East Rutherford, N.J. to play the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The 1-4 Saints go in to the contest looking to bounce back from a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Despite the setback, the Saints are only a game and a half out of first place in the NFC South Division.

THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH:  The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) host the Chicago Bears (3-2) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Coming off a bye week, the Carolina Panthers (2-2) visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

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SAINTS vs. GIANTS SEASON SERIES HISTORY

The Saints and Giants have met 34 times, with the series tied at 17-17. The Saints have posted a 6-12 record in road contests played in four different playing facilities against New York; Yankee Stadium, Shea Stadium, Giants Stadium and MetLife Stadium. New Orleans has won the last three  meetings and the last two games at MetLife.  On Oct. 5, 2025, the Saints defeated the Giants 26-14 at the Caesars Superdome for Head Coach Kellen Moore's first victory. On Sunday, New Orleans will be looking for their first four-game winning streak against the Giants and to tie the season series.

THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING

New Orleans Saints 26, New York Giants 14; Oct. 5, 2025 @ Caesars Superdome - In a season lacking big plays, the New Orleans Saints delivered two huge ones — one on offense and one on defense — to beat the New York Giants 26-14 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

It was the first victory of Coach Kellen Moore's tenure and the first win for Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback as the Saints improved to 1-4. The loss dropped the Giants to 1-4.  FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Giants | 2025 NFL Week 5

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Spencer Rattler (2) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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QB Spencer Rattler (2) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) catches an interception during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) catches an interception during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) celebrates his interception catch during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) celebrates his interception catch during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Kendre Miller (5) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Kendre Miller (5) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Cam Jordan (94) prepares to block during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Cam Jordan (94) prepares to block during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT Bryan Bresee (90) reaches for Giants' QB Jaxson Dart (6) during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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DT Bryan Bresee (90) reaches for Giants' QB Jaxson Dart (6) during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) sacks Giants' QB Jaxson Dart during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) sacks Giants' QB Jaxson Dart during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Alontae Taylor (1) assists on the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Alontae Taylor (1) assists on the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Kendre Miller (5) breaks through the defense during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Kendre Miller (5) breaks through the defense during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Kendre Miller (5) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Kendre Miller (5) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
76 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
T Taliese Fuaga (75) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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T Taliese Fuaga (75) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Jonas Sanker (33) recovers a fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Jonas Sanker (33) recovers a fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Kendre Miller (5) breaks through the defense during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Kendre Miller (5) breaks through the defense during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
82 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
83 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
84 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
85 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
86 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
87 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
88 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
89 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
90 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
91 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
92 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Alontae Taylor (1) defends during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Alontae Taylor (1) defends during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
94 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
95 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Cam Jordan (94) recovers a fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Cam Jordan (94) recovers a fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Cam Jordan (94) recovers the fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Cam Jordan (94) recovers the fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
98 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
99 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
100 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
101 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
102 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
103 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Jonas Sanker (33) recovers a fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Jonas Sanker (33) recovers a fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
105 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Jonas Sanker (33) recovers a fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
106 / 160

S Jonas Sanker (33) recovers a fumble during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
107 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
108 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
109 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Spencer Rattler (2) looks to throw during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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QB Spencer Rattler (2) looks to throw during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Spencer Rattler (2) looks to throw the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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QB Spencer Rattler (2) looks to throw the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
112 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) rushes during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) rushes during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
114 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
115 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
116 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
117 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
118 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
119 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
120 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Kendre Miller (5) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Kendre Miller (5) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
122 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
123 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
124 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Kendre Miller (5) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Kendre Miller (5) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
126 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
127 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
129 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
130 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Justin Reid (21) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Justin Reid (21) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
P Kai Kroeger (32) looks on during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
132 / 160

P Kai Kroeger (32) looks on during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
133 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
134 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
135 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
136 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
137 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
138 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
139 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
140 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
141 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
142 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
143 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
144 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Alontae Taylor (1) assists on the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Alontae Taylor (1) assists on the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
146 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
147 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
148 / 160

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2025 at Caesars Superdome.

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SAINTS vs. GIANTS SUPERLATIVES

A look at the top individual performances for Saints and Giants players in the previous 34 meetings:

 

Category

Record

Most Rushing Yards (Saints)

RB Alvin Kamara, 134 yards on 19 carries (7.1 avg.) with three TDs on 9/30/18 at MetLife Stadium

Most Rushing Yards (Giants)

RB Rodney Hampton, 149 yards on 33 carries (4.5 avg.) with four TDs on 9/24/95 at Giants Stadium

Most Passing Yards (Saints)

QB Drew Brees, 505 yards on 39-of-50 passing with seven TDs on 11/1/15 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Most Passing Yards (Giants)

QB Eli Manning, 406 yards on 33-of-47 passing with two TDs (101.9 rating) on 11/28/11 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Most Receptions (Saints)

Nine, three times, most recent, TE Benjamin Watson, nine receptions for 147 yards (16.3 avg.) with one touchdown on 11/1/15 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Most Receptions (Giants)

Gary Shirk, 11 receptions for 101 yards with one TD on 9/20/81 at Giants Stadium

Most Receiving Yards (Saints)

WR Marques Colston, 166 yards on eight receptions (20.8 avg.) on 10/18/09 at Louisiana Superdome

Most Receiving Yards (Giants)

WR Victor Cruz, 157 yards on nine receptions (15.7 avg.) with two touchdowns on 11/28/11 at Louisiana Superdome

SAINTS vs. GIANTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings

 

Category

Saints

Giants

Record

1-4

3-1-1

Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)

23.6 (16)

21.8 (21t)

Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)

30.2 (31)

21.2 (9)

Total Off. (NFL Rank)

322.0 (20)

308.2 (21)

Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)

81.8 (29)

109.0 (16)

Passing Off. (NFL Rank)

240.2 (11)

199.2 (20)

Total Def. (NFL Rank)

361.0 (25)

327.0 (15)

Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)

148.8 (30)

127.6 (24t)

Passing Def. (NFL Rank)

212.2 (11)

199.4 (7)

Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)

5.9 (28)

9.1 (20)

Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)

23.6 (30)

26.8 (10)

Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)

-6 (31t)

+1 (17t)

Possession Avg.

28:29

32:08

Touchdowns

15

11

Penalties

33

36

Penalty Yards

214

301

Opp. Penalties

32

38

Opp. Penalty Yards

214

327

SAINTS vs. GIANTS SERIES FAST FACTS

as of Week 6, 2026

 

Category

Record

Saints’ Largest Margin of Victory

38 points, Saints won 45-7 on 12/14/03 at the Louisiana Superdome

Giants’ Largest Margin of Victory

28 points, Giants won 31-3 on 10/24/99 at Giants Stadium

Current Series Streak

Saints won the last three contests, 12/17/23-present

Saints’ Longest Win Streak

Three games (two times), 12/24/06-11/28/11 and 12/17/23-present

Giants’ Longest Win Streak

Three games, 9/28/97-9/30/01

Most Points by Saints in a Game

52 points, Saints won 52-49 on 11/1/15 at the Superdome

Most Points by Giants in a Game

52 points, Giants won 52-27 on 12/9/12 at MetLife Stadium

Most Combined Points (Both Teams)

101 points, Saints won 52-49 on 11/1/15 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game

Three points, Giants won 31-3 on 10/24/99 at Giants Stadium

Fewest Points by Giants in a Game

Three points (tie), Saints won 17-3 on 12/15/96 at Giants Stadium (most recent). Saints won 10-3 on 12/15/84 at Giants Stadium (first)

Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams)

13 points, Saints won 10-3 on 12/15/84 at Giants Stadium

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DETAILS

SAINTS vs. GIANTS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Joel Thomas served as running backs coach for the Giants in 2024.

New Orleans Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams served on Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh's coaching staff, along with New York Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton, a former De La Salle (New Orleans, La.) HS standout, Running Backs Coach Willie Taggart, Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Roman, Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson and Asst. Special Teams Coach T.J. Weist.

Saints Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano served as outside linebackers coach at New Haven in 2001 and served as an assistant at Rutgers from 2003-06 and from 2010-11 and from 2014-15.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson prepped at Glassboro (N.J.) HS.

Giants quarterbacks Jake Haener (2023-25) and Jameis Winston (2020-23) both played for the Saints. Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. played with Winston, Giants defensive tackle Shelby Harris and cornerback Greg Newsome II in Cleveland.

Saints punter Ryan Wright and Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy and linebacker Jihad Ward were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings.

New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent prepped at Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) HS and started his coaching career at his high school alma mater in 2004.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers prepped at Southside (Youngsville, La.) HS and was a standout at LSU.

New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan and Giants Secondary Coach & Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Donald D'Alesio served on LSU staff in 2020. Saints safety Justin Reid was tutored by D'Alesio as safeties coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022-24. Reid and Giants nose tackle D.J. Reader were teammates with the Houston Texans from 2018-19. Reid and Giants cornerback Nic Jones were Chiefs teammates from 2023-24.

Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta tutored the Giants secondary from 2006-14.

New Orleans Senior VP of Football Operations/Asst. GM Khai Harley graduated with a degree in accounting from Rutgers in 1998.

New Orleans Inside Linebackers Coach Frank Bush tutored Saints linebacker Kaden Ellis in Atlanta in 2023 and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd in 2020, when he served as interim defensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

Giants Defensive Line Coach Dennis Johnson played at LSU from 2008-11, was a graduate assistant at Northwestern State from 2012-13 and returned to his alma mater to serve on their staff from 2014-19.

New Orleans Edges Coach Jay Rodgers and Giants Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Brian Callahan served on the same coaching staff with the Denver Broncos from 2010-13. Rodgers and Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley served on Giants Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy's coaching staff with the Chicago Bears. Staley and Rodgers tutored Giants nose tackle C.J. Okoye with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was a teammate of Saints linebacker Chris Rumph II.

Giants College Area Scout Brendan Prophett was a member of the Saints scouting staff in 2015.

New Orleans Assistant GM/Senior VP of College Personnel Jeff Ireland and New York Senior VP and GM Joe Schoen served in the same Miami front office from 2008-13, with Ireland serving as General Manager.

Rodgers was a quarterback at Indiana in 1997, when Harbaugh was the Hoosiers' special teams coordinator & defensive backs coach.

Saints EDGE Anfernee Jennings was teammates with Giants running back Najee Harris at Alabama. Jennings, Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and Giants center Bryan Hudson were teammates in New England in 2024.

New Orleans wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and New York running back Cam Skattebo were college teammates at Arizona State.

Saints safety Jonas Sanker and Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields were teammates at Virginia.

Elliss and New York wide receiver Darnell Mooney, a Tulane standout from 2016-19, were teammates in Atlanta from 2024-25.

Shepherd played with New York safeties Jason Pinnock and Elijah Campbell with the Jets in 2021.

Juwan Johnson and New York outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodaux and safety Jevon Holland were college teammates at Oregon.

Saints quarterback Zach Wilson and Campbell were teammates with the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

New Orleans kicker Daniel Carlson and New York tackle Jermaine Eluemunor were teammates with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2021-22.

Saints center Erik McCoy and Eluemunor were college teammates at Texas A&M in 2016. Jennings played with Eluemunor with the Patriots in 2020.

Saints defensive back Jordan Howden, Giants center John Michael Schmitz and cornerback Tyler Nubin were college teammates at Minnesota.

Saints Assistant Linebackers Coach Adam Gristick coached at Syracuse from 2016-17.

Saints wide receiver Mason Tipton played at Yale, where he was a college teammate of Giants long snapper Ben Mann.

New Orleans National Scout Terry Wooden was a four-year starter and three-time All-Conference selection at Syracuse.

New Orleans Video Director Dave Desposito is a Little Ferry, N.J. native, who graduated from William Paterson University and worked in the Giants video department from 1993-97.

Saints Strength and Conditioning Coach Charles Byrd went to training camp with the Giants.

Saints guard Jeremiah White and Giants nose tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis and cornerback Colton Hood were college teammates at Auburn.

Saints defensive back Lorenzo Styles and Giants linebacker Arvell Reese were college teammates at Ohio State.

Saints running back Kendre Miller and Giants safety Ar'Darius Washington were teammates at TCU.

New York tight end Chris Manhertz spent the 2015 season on the Saints practice squad and played for the Black and Gold in 2016.

Saints guard Cesar Ruiz and Giants guard Jon Runyan Jr. were college teammates at Michigan.

Giants College Scouting Coordinator Ryan Hollern served on the Saints college scouting staff from 2009-15.

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