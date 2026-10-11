Game Notes: New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
SUNDAY, OCT. 11, 2026 ● CAESARS SUPERDOME
SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES
- The Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-13, at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, dropping to 1-4 on the season and suffering their third consecutive home loss.
- The Saints return to action Sunday, Oct. 18, on the road against the New York Giants, with a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff at MetLife Stadium. The game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally).
- QB Tyler Shough completed 16-of-25 passes for 96 yards with 0 TDs and 2 INTs.
- WR Chris Olave caught four passes for 46 yards in his 60th career game. With his first reception, Olave recorded his 327th career catch, moving into second place for the most receptions by a Saint through his first 60 contests. He surpassed RB Alvin Kamara, who recorded 326 receptions from 2017-20, and trails only WR Michael Thomas, who had 444 grabs from 2016-19.
- RB Kendre Miller rushed 10 times for 30 yards and a touchdown. His two-yard rushing score in the second quarter capped a 15-play, 66-yard drive that included two fourth-down conversions and gave New Orleans a 7-3 lead.
- EDGE Chase Young recovered a fumble by Vikings RB Aaron Jones in the first quarter after DT Khristian Boyd forced the fumble. Young returned it to the New Orleans 34-yard line, ending a Minnesota red-zone opportunity. Young also recorded a half-sack of QB Kyler Murray.
- DE Carl Granderson recorded 1.5 sacks of Murray, while Young added a half-sack, giving the Saints two total sacks.
- S Justin Reid and LB Pete Werner tied for the team lead with ten tackles apiece.
- LB Danny Stutsman recorded nine tackles (four solo).
- S Jonas Sanker recorded seven tackles (five solo) and recovered a fumble that he returned for an 87-yard touchdown, the first of his NFL career. Sanker's touchdown was the second-longest fumble return in franchise history behind a 90-yard return by LB Keith Mitchell at Carolina (Nov. 2, 2000).
- P Ryan Wright punted four times for 229 yards (57.2 yard average), with a long of 64 yards and a net average of 43 yards.
- LB Isaiah Stalbird led the team with three special teams
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.