Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, November 20:
1. The Saints head to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 22 at noon CT. Take a closer look at the matchup, including stats, team connections and series history, in the Game Preview.
2. Ten Saints were listed on Thursday’s Injury Report. Check out the latest participation updates and stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for Friday's report with game status designations.
3. John DeShazier and Kalia Butler look ahead to Sunday's matchup in Chicago on Saints HQ. Listen on NewOrleansSaints.com or wherever you get your podcasts.
4. Sunday's game will air on FOX, with local radio coverage on WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM. Find television, streaming and radio details in How to Watch.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.