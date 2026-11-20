Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, November 20:

1. The Saints head to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 22 at noon CT. Take a closer look at the matchup, including stats, team connections and series history, in the Game Preview.

2. Ten Saints were listed on Thursday’s Injury Report. Check out the latest participation updates and stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for Friday's report with game status designations.