Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

Saints Quarterback Tyler Shough

On what stood out today and what it means for moving forward:

"Yeah, we've got to put an emphasis on a lot of the details early on, in those early downs. There were too many times where we had penalties, putting ourselves behind the sticks, and that's exactly what the Vikings' defense is really good at. We're not in advantageous situations, and now we're trying to play catch-up ball. I felt guilty of that myself on that first interception, trying to make a play. It was a critical mistake, and we've got to be better all-around with those details. We were prepared and ready to go, but at the same time, we can't win when you put ourselves in those situations."

On if he saw the defender on his first interception:

"No, I completely just missed the throw. I was trying to lay it over him. Just a missed throw. It was a critical mistake. I threw it right to him. Just got to run out of bounds. I learned a lesson, and I know I can't do that. That's awful. But at the end of the day, we just keep battling and keep going. Take it on the chin, like I said. We've got to fix up those earlier situations."

On if the Vikings surprised him or if they resembled what he was expecting:

"It was obviously very difficult. They presented a lot of looks. That's what they're extremely good at. I feel like we were ready for all those looks. We just didn't execute in some of those moments, and now we're in 2nd-and-20 or 3rd-and-15. Those odds aren't really in your favor for those situations. We've got to be in those 3rd-and-5, 3rd-and-6, 3rd-and-3 ranges, where we can convert and dictate the tempo. We had a couple of good drives and moments, but I don't care who we're playing. We've got to be better there. Especially against that team, they're really well coached and played really well."

On what would be an effective counterpunch against blitzing:

"It's a combination of getting the ball out of your hands and having those rippers whenever we get them. They're ready for those situations where we're getting quick ones. We had some good opportunities. Then, obviously, that one there at the end—the corner did a really good job just reading the double move and ran underneath it. They were really well prepared for those moments, and we knew what we were doing. We just have to execute earlier so we're not in these situations where we're kind of against the eight ball."

On miscommunications with receivers:

"Yeah, there were just a couple of miscommunications there with the receivers that obviously we can't have. At the same time, I feel like we were ready for those moments. We just didn't click at that time. I take responsibility for all those things. I've got to be able to relay that to them, and I can always put it in a better spot. Those are some momentum-changing plays, and it starts with the details earlier, with penalties and all those things that now we're in those situations that we wouldn't have been in."

On how the Vikings defense affects those miscommunications:

"No, I feel like that's something that was obviously unique, and that's essentially what they're good at: causing a lot of communication. We've got to communicate at the line. We had some stuff there we had to clean up, and I've got to be able to distribute it a little bit quicker there in some of those moments. But I think that's something we can learn from when it comes to playing our style of football, just getting up there and let's go after it. There are things to learn from, but more than anything, there's a huge emphasis on those early details of communication so we're not in those situations."

On the second interception trying to double-move him but he didn't bite:

"Yeah, that's exactly it. 3rd-and-13, we're in that situation where we've got to go get it. They were ready for it. We were supposed to run a different route earlier. I probably saw that one and got to get it out of my hands and give him a chance. Really good play by him, just knowledge of that. 3rd-and-13, not a really great situation when you're down. They kind of know you're expecting a shot there. We had everything we wanted, and the communication was good. He just made a play."

On frustration on three straight losses at home:

"Yeah, it's extremely disappointing. We feel the city and everyone coming out and supporting. We had some moments there where we're really in it, and we kind of let it slip. There's got to be an emphasis on those details. We're going to learn from this. We're going to have two really good opportunities to go on the road and focus on how we can get better ourselves. More than anything, we want to come back with some vengeance. Whenever we're here in the (Caesars Superdome) Dome, we've got to play better."

On if defenses successfully anticipating the play after seeing it once happens often:

"It depends on the situation. Obviously, they get an understanding of the types of routes you could run in certain scenarios is part of the chess match and part of the game. We are expecting certain coverages, too. He just made a good play on that one. He understood the scenario. We've got to be better on earlier downs so we're not in those long-yardage situations trying to go get it. There's stuff to learn from, and they made a good play, and we've got to be better earlier on, and that starts with myself."

On if uneven time of possession makes it difficult to get into a rhythm:

"Yeah, it's tough because we had early on, three-and-out. We put together a good drive, but we only had a couple of possessions there. It's tough whenever you're waiting for a while. We've got to be better with those details when we get that opportunity. We can control some of those things, for sure. We've got to be able to play complementary football as a whole team. I think we're kind of leaving the defense out to dry a couple of times, and we've got to be able to handle that better."

On the team's sense of urgency considering this is not the position they thought they'd be in:

"No, no. This is not where we envisioned ourselves—where we feel like we're capable of from a unit standpoint. We feel like we've got everybody we need in the building. If anything, it comes down to a sense of urgency with our preparation and details. I think some of our processes have been good, and some of the stuff hasn't bounced our way. We can reevaluate some of our processes currently in some of those situations as far as preparation-wise. But more than anything, we were ready to go, and we understood the mission. They're an undefeated team right now with a really good defense, so we understand it's not going to be easy, but we have to understand that we can control a lot of those mistakes. I think that's going to be our emphasis going forward: learning how not to lose the game before we win it. We've got to not shoot ourselves in the foot."

On why the details aren't consistently on point:

"There are situations where we can be a little bit more dialed in. More than anything, it's continued reps with all the guys. It's a new challenge and a new defense every single week. There's different things that may come up, and it's about how we handle them. There are going to be mistakes, but how do we limit those and not make them drastic in some of those situations. I think that's going to be our goal moving forward."

On only getting up with his right hand and if his left hand is bothering him:

"No, it wasn't bothering me. It was just kind of a habit, probably throughout the week. I was not trying to put a bunch of weight on it, I guess, but there were no issues throughout the game. It didn't really affect me that way."

On handing off to the left and using right hand:

"Yeah, just more of what I've been doing throughout the week from a reps standpoint, just as a precaution that way. It made it easier in some of those situations. I'm going to continue to get better and better each week."

On if his left hand is broken:

"There's—I'm not even sure if I can answer that— it was kind of banged up a little bit this week. It didn't really affect me, though, like I said."

On his mindset to "flush" the turnovers he causes:

"I think we did a good job of resetting. We just had some penalties where now we're behind the eight ball, and it's tough sledding. I'm guilty of some of those situations, where I'm trying to make a play on that interception, and I just missed it, and that's a critical mistake. I can't do that. Then you have some other scenarios where we're driving, and the drive gets stalled out, so now we have to punt. It's really tough when you're playing that style, and we've got everybody we need. It's about how we keep chugging away, chugging away, and then there's a big one. Again, these are things to continue learning from, and I'm continuing to learn from them, too. There are moments when we're having the right style of process and play, and good things can happen. But there's some moments where we've got to shore up those little things because then the negative stuff arises."

On why they've had first and second-down struggles and how he's addressing that:

"There's a balance between trying to be in a good play, based on what they're presenting, and also running what we are good at. That is the challenge every single week, and it shifts depending on what the flavor of it is. They obviously did a really good job. They're really well coached, and they had a good plan. We had a good plan, too, but there were too many times when we got a penalty or maybe just an even-yardage play—nothing crazy—and now we're in a long-yardage scenario where that's what they're really good at. I think some of that stuff isn't going to be a perfect drive. We have to be able to put ourselves further down the field in some of those situations and get ourselves into better scenarios."

On him speaking to the team in a pregame or postgame losing circle: