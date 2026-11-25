Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, November 25:
1. The Saints continue preparations for Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Kellen Moore will speak with the media, followed by quarterback Tyler Shough. Watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. The Saints will release their first injury report of Week 12 on Wednesday afternoon. Keep an eye on the Saints Injury Report for the latest updates.
3. John DeShazier and Kalia Butler recap Saints-Bears and look ahead to Cincinnati on Saints HQ. Watch on NewOrleansSaints.com or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
4. Think your dog has what it take to race? Enter for a chance to compete in the inaugural Gumbo Cup on December 27!
5. Be on the lookout for the latest episode of Gold Sessions releasing later in the day. This week Gus Kattengell will sit down with Saints defensive back Jordan Howden.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan welcomed local residents to the Cam Jordan Foundation's Turkey giveaway with the Giving Hope Foundation where he distributed holiday meals on Nov. 24, 2026.