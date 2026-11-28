Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, November 28:
1. Get John DeShazier's final look at Sunday's matchup with the Bengals in our Key Ingredients to Victory where JD explores the hot-button issues to execute for a Week 12 win.
2. Tune in for final roster moves and elevations ahead of Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
3. On the latest Neutral Ground Podcast, Gus Kattengell and Kalia Butler will chat with voice of the Saints Mike Hoss about Week 12 vs. Cincinnati and the NFC South race plus Chef Isaac Toups shares his recipey for his amazing boudin balls.
4. Go all-in on football and score cyber savings with the Saints Pro Shop's Cyber Weekend Sale! Shop Now >>
5. Think your dog has what it take to race? Enter for a chance to compete in the inaugural Gumbo Cup on December 27! Registration closed on Sunday, November 29.