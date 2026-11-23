Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, November 23:
1. Catch up on Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field with the full game recap.
2. Read John DeShazier's postgame analysis from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
3. Hear from head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough as they discuss Sunday's game in their postgame interviews.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 22, 2026 at Soldier Field.
4. The newest episode of Saints HQ recapping the Saints Week 11 contest will release later in the day.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.