Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, November 24:
1. Several Saints players will be out in the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday providing meals for our the New Orleans area. Stay tuned for photo and video coverage from these community events.
2. Read John DeShazier’s latest story from head coach Kellen Moore's availability on Monday as the Saints look to move forward after another one-score loss on the season.
3. John DeShazier and Kalia Butler recap Saints-Bears and look ahead to Cincinnati on Saints HQ. Watch on NewOrleansSaints.com or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
4. Think your dog has what it take to race at halftime on December 27? Enter here for a chance to compete in the inaugural Gumbo Cup! Dogs must weigh 25 pounds or less, be current on required vaccinations, and comfortable around dogs, people, crowds and loud environments.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.