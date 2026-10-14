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Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

11 Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 6 against the Giants

Oct 14, 2026 at 03:45 PM
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11 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants during the 2026 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

LS Zach Wood has returned to practice. He is still on Reserve/Injured.

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DLVernon BroughtonIllnessLP
LBKaden EllissCalfDNP
EDGEAnfernee JenningsKneeDNP
RBAlvin KamaraBackLP
WRChris OlaveIllnessDNP
DLNathan ShepherdIllnessDNP
QBTyler ShoughLeft HandFP
EDGETyree WilsonAnkleLP
LSZach WoodCalfFP
DLColby WoodenToeLP
GJeremiah WrightConcussionFP
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New York Giants

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
SElijah CampbellThumbFP
LBAbdul CarterCalfDNP
TJermaine EluemunorCalfDNP
RBNajee HarrisRibsFP
CBColton HoodConcussionDNP
TETheo JohnsonNeckLP
TEIsaiah LikelyFootFP
WRDarnell MooneyNeckLP
CBGreg NewsomeGroinLP
STyler NubinNeckDNP
SJason PinnockConcussionLP
TAndrew ThomasGroinDNP
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