Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 11:
1. The Saints open their 2026 season against the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at Ford Field. Check out the game preview for everything you need to know before kickoff.
2. Stay tuned for interviews with Coach Kellen Moore and Saints players as the team looks ahead to its Week 1 matchup.
3. Read how edge rusher Chase Young is preparing to make an impact as the Saints get ready to open the season against Detroit.
4. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!
5. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop.