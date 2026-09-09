Edge rusher Chase Young prepared to wreak havoc for New Orleans Saints

When he was right last season, he produced his best statistical year. In addition to the 10 sacks, he totaled three fumble recoveries (tied for his best in a season), scored on a fumble return for the second time, had four passes defensed (tied career high), had a career high 11 tackles for loss and added 15 quarterback hits, tied for his second-most in a season.

The production was a springboard into his work this offseason, which was impressive enough to be named one of the Saints' team captains for the first time.

"It means everything to get chosen by your peers," Young said. "Peer respect, I feel like, is the ultimate respect."

"He has done a great job through the whole offseason of really being a natural leader — how he acts, how he prepares, how he plays," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "He's just done an excellent job and certainly you can see the appreciation his teammates have shown towards him."

There's an appreciation reciprocity for Young toward his teammates, with whom he looks forward to entering the opener to face a talented Lions offense.

"Physical, they pay attention to detail," Young said. "They execute — I think the last couple of seasons they've been a top five offense in the league. I know they execute, so we're just gonna have to execute better."

That's how the Saints finished last season, winning five of their final nine games. New Orleans was ninth overall in yards allowed (299.8 per game), but gave up 246.3 in the last three. And it was 14th in points allowed (22.5), but held the final three opponents to 17 points per game.

Continuing that has been the plan through an offseason of working together.