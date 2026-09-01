Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 1

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, Sept. 1:
1. The Saints will hold a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center as preparations continue for the 2026 regular season.
2. Hear from the Saints coordinators following Tuesday's practice. Watch their press conferences live and catch the full coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com.
3. Put faces to the names joining the Black and Gold's practice squad with the new Faces of the 2026 Saints Practice Squad.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.
4. Catch up on the Saints' latest roster moves from Monday, including two waiver claims and the addition of 12 players to the team's practice squad.
5. Only a few days left for your chance to receive a Drew Brees prize bundle, including tickets, a Drew Brees t-shirt and commemorative coin, courtesy of Ochsner Health. Enter the Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes by September 6.