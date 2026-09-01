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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 1

Saints 2026 rosters takes shape

Sep 01, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, Sept. 1:

1. The Saints will hold a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center as preparations continue for the 2026 regular season.

2. Hear from the Saints coordinators following Tuesday's practice. Watch their press conferences live and catch the full coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com.

3. Put faces to the names joining the Black and Gold's practice squad with the new Faces of the 2026 Saints Practice Squad.

Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints Practice Squad

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Margaret Bowles
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. CJ Donaldson, RB #43
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

CJ Donaldson, RB #43

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. TJ Hall, CB #34
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

TJ Hall, CB #34

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alan Herron, T #70
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alan Herron, T #70

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Easton Kilty, T #73
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Easton Kilty, T #73

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85

Caroline Brehman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Trey Palmer, WR #10
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Trey Palmer, WR #10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jackson Sirmon, LB #47
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jackson Sirmon, LB #47

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Charlie Smyth, K #39
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Charlie Smyth, K #39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Stone Smartt, TE
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Stone Smartt, TE

The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Cedric Tillman, WR
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Cedric Tillman, WR

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Zamir White, RB #33
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Zamir White, RB #33

Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
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4. Catch up on the Saints' latest roster moves from Monday, including two waiver claims and the addition of 12 players to the team's practice squad.

5. Only a few days left for your chance to receive a Drew Brees prize bundle, including tickets, a Drew Brees t-shirt and commemorative coin, courtesy of Ochsner Health. Enter the Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes by September 6.

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