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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 30

Saints make final roster cuts ahead of regular season

Aug 30, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 30:

1. The Saints will announce their initial 53-man roster as the team turns its attention toward the regular season. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for the complete roster and additional updates.

2. Meet the players who earned a place on the initial roster with the latest edition of the “Faces of the Saints 53-man roster” photo gallery.

3. John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini break down the preseason and share their analysis and observations from the team's final matchup in Dallas on the Saints Podcast.

Photos: Fans | Saints at Cowboys | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
2 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
3 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
4 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
5 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
6 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
7 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
8 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
9 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
10 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
11 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
12 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
13 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
14 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
15 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
16 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
17 / 17

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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4. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!

5. One more week for your chance to receive a Drew Brees prize bundle, including tickets, a Drew Brees t-shirt and commemorative coin, courtesy of Ochsner Health. Enter the Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes by September 6.

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