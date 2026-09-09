Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 9:
1. Catch up on the nine players selected by their teammates to serve as Saints captains for the 2026 season.
2. Saints Coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough will meet with the media as preparations continue for the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions. Watch both press conferences live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
3. Stay tuned for interviews with Saints players during Wednesday's open locker room at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4. Relive memorable moments from past Saints-Lions matchups with historical videos and photos ahead of Sunday's season opener.
5. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!