Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 2:
1. The Saints continue preparations for the 2026 regular season with practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2. Learn more about wide receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end Stone Smartt, the latest additions to the Saints practice squad.
3. Hear from Coach Kellen Moore during his afternoon press conference. Watch live and catch the full replay on NewOrleansSaints.com.
4. Only a few days left for your chance to receive a Drew Brees prize bundle, including tickets, a Drew Brees t-shirt and commemorative coin, courtesy of Ochsner Health. Enter the Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes by September 6.
5. Stay connected as the regular season approaches with breaking news, roster updates, videos and more on the Saints app. Download the app today to stay up to date!