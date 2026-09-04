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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 4

Saints look ahead to regular season opener as Bryce Lance seizes his opportunity

Sep 04, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 4:

1. The Saints turn their attention toward their regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 13. Check out the complete 2026 schedule and start planning for the season ahead.

2. Catch up on Thursday’s media availability with Coach Kellen Moore and Saints players as preparations continue at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

3. Only two more days to enter for your chance to receive a Drew Brees prize bundle, including tickets, a Drew Brees t-shirt and commemorative coin, courtesy of Ochsner Health. Enter the Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes by September 6.

4. Get to know rookie receiver Bryce Lance and learn how he seized his opportunity to earn a spot on the Saints’ 53-man roster.

5. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!

Related Links

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 9/3/26

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
2 / 9

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
3 / 9

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
4 / 9

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
5 / 9

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
6 / 9

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
7 / 9

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
8 / 9

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
9 / 9

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
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