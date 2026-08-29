Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, August 29:
1. Saints ended the preseason on a high note with a 27-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Catch John DeShazier's analysis as the Saints cleaned up their play in preseason finale.
2. Watch highlights from Friday night's matchup, including touchdowns from Spencer Rattler, Barion Brown and Zamir White and dont' miss the game action photos from the Saints' final preseason game of 2026.
3. The Saints now turn their attention toward the regular season as the team prepares to finalize its initial 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's deadline. Follow NewOrleansSaints.com and the Saints app for the latest roster updates.
4. One more week for your chance to receive a Drew Brees prize bundle, including tickets, a Drew Brees t-shirt and commemorative coin, courtesy of Ochsner Health. Enter the Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes by September 6.
5. Gear up for the regular season with the latest Black and Gold apparel and accessories from the Saints Team Shop.