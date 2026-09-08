New Orleans Saints name team captains ahead of 2026 season

The New Orleans Saints have named their team captains ahead of the 2026 season.
Returning as captains from the previous season are edge Cameron Jordan, center/guard Erik McCoy, safety Justin Reid and long snapper Zach Wood.
Serving as Saints captains for the first time are guard David Edwards, linebacker Kaden Elliss, linebacker Chris Rumph II, quarterback Tyler Shough, and edge Chase Young
Jordan leads the captains in experience entering his 12th season as a Saints captain. McCoy and Wood both head into their fourth seasons as captains. Reid will be a captain for the second time since joining the Saints in 2025.
Elliss and Young both bring captain experience from previous teams with Elliss serving as a captain for the Falcons in 2025 and Young serving as captain for the Commanders in 2020 and 2021.
The players selected the captains.
The Saints kick off the 2026 season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.