Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, August 31:
1. Coach Kellen Moore will meet with the media to discuss the Saints' roster decisions and preparations for the regular season. Watch his press conference live on NewOrleansSaints.com and the Saints' YouTube, X and Facebook channels.
2. Meet the players who earned a place on the initial roster with the latest edition of the “Faces of the Saints 53-man roster” photo gallery.
3. The Saints will announce their 2026 practice squad this afternoon. Check NewOrleansSaints.com and the Saints app for the latest roster news.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.
4. Last week for your chance to receive a Drew Brees prize bundle, including tickets, a Drew Brees t-shirt and commemorative coin, courtesy of Ochsner Health. Enter the Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes by September 6.
5. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!