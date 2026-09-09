Game Preview: Lions vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 1

SAINTS vs. LIONS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore was signed by Detroit in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State where he was a standout quarterback and played three seasons for the Lions as a backup signal-caller.

Detroit Head Coach Dan Campbell served as assistant head coach/tight ends of the Saints from 2016-20 and also went to training camp with the club in 2009, spending the season on Injured Reserve.

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis served in the same position in Detroit from 2018-20. Davis, Saints Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Terry Joseph and Dallas Running Backs Coach Tashard Choice served on the same University of Texas coaching staff.

Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan served as the offensive coordinator of the Lions from 2009-13 and also served on the same Dallas Cowboys coaching staff with Choice in 2016. Linehan tutored Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Bruce Gradkowski as a signal-caller, when he was head coach of the St. Louis Rams in 2008.

Saints center/guard Cesar Ruiz played at Michigan from 2017-19, where he was a college teammate of Detroit defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell was Drew Brees' backup signal-caller from 2008-09.

Before starting his NFL coaching career, Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Shepherd served as director of player development at LSU in 2020, after playing for the Tigers from 2007-10.

Saints defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd was tutored by Lions Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Kacy Rodgers with the New York Jets in 2018. Shepherd, Lions tight end Tyler Conklin and cornerback D.J. Reed were teammates with the New York Jets in 2022. Rodgers played for the Canadian Football League's Shreveport Pirates in 1994 and also coached at Northeast Louisiana University in 1998.

Saints Director of Football Operations Derek Stamnos worked in the operations department of the Lions from 2014-19.

New Orleans Run Game Coord. T.J. Paganetti and Lions Special Teams Coord. Dave Fipp served on the same Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 2013-14 and 2017-20.

Detroit Defensive Quality Control Coach Caleb Collins played at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-16 and served on LSU's coaching staff from 2018-19.

New Orleans Offensive Coord. Doug Nussmeier served as offensive coordinator at Michigan in 2014. New Orleans linebacker Kaden Ellis' father, Luther was a first round pick of Detroit in 1995 and played for the Lions from 1995-2003.

New Orleans Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Joel Thomas and Detroit Pass Game Coordinator Mike Kafka served on the same New York Giants staff in 2024.

Saints EDGE Anfernee Jennings and Detroit quarterback Joshua Dobbs were teammates in New England in 2025. Saints RB Alvin Kamara and Dobbs were college teammates at Tennessee.

Saints EDGE Chase Young, Lions WR Tay Martin, who prepped at Ellender Memorial (Houma, La.) HS and guard Ben Bartch, were teammates with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Young, Saints linebacker Pete Werner and wide receiver Chris Olave were teammates at Ohio State with Lions WR Jameson Williams. Olave also played with Detroit defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the Buckeyes in 2021. New Orleans running back Travis Etienne and Bartch were teammates in Jacksonville from 2021-23. Young and Lions Linebackers Coach Shaun Dion Hamilton were teammates in Washington in 2020.

New Orleans defensive lineman Christen Miller, tight end Oscar Delp, Detroit tight end Jackson Meeks and guard Tate Ratledge were college teammates at Georgia.

Detroit guard Miles Frazier played at LSU from 2022-24.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson and Detroit center Juice Scruggs were teammates at Penn State in 2018.

Johnson played with Lions tackle Penei Sewell at Oregon in 2019.

Saints guard William Sherman played with Detroit defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike at Allen (Texas) HS.

Lions defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo played at LSU from 2022-23.

Lions linebacker Devin White prepped at North Webster (Springhill, LA.) HS, played at LSU from 2016-18, where he was a teammate of Saints Offensive Assistant Will Clapp and was a teammate of Saints kicker Daniel Carlson and cornerback Decamerion Richardson with the Raiders in 2026. Carlson and Detroit cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were teammates in Las Vegas in 2022.

New Orleans guard Jeremiah White and Lions cornerback Roger McCreary, who prepped at Williamson (Mobile, Ala.) HS, were college teammates at Auburn.