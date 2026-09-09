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Game Preview: Lions vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 1

The New Orleans Saints visit the Detroit Lions at Ford Field for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. CT.

Sep 09, 2026 at 11:04 AM
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WEEK 1 · Sun 09/13 · 12:00 PM CDT

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SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

LIONS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will open up their 60th campaign when they travel to the Detroit Lions for their season opener, kicking off  from Ford Field at 12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 13.

Kenny Albert, former Saints LB Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi will have the call on FOX, while Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff  Nowak will broadcast on the Saints Radio Network airwaves for WWL Radio. Mario Jerez, Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez will present the game in a Spanish language radio broadcast.

Sunday marks the third-ever Week 1 matchup between the teams, with the Lions winning the 2000 season opener over New Orleans, 14-10. In the 2009 season opener, New Orleans overpowered Detroit 45-27, setting a then-club record for points in a Week 1 contest.

THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Carolina Panthers open the season against the Chicago Bears at home, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Cincinnati Bengals on road and the Atlanta Falcons take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. All the NFC South games kick off at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 13.

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SAINTS vs. LIONS SEASON SERIES HISTORY

The New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions series is split down the middle at 13-13-1. This will be their first matchup against the Lions since a 33-28 loss to Detroit at the Caesars Superdome on December, 3 2023.  New Orleans will be seeking to make Detroit the 11th team they have a winning record against. The first game ended in a 20-20 tie on Nov. 24, 1968 at Detroit's Tiger Stadium. The two clubs split all 10 meetings from 1970-89. 15 contests have been decided by a touchdown or less. New Orleans and Detroit have split the last five meetings, with five decided by eight points or loss. The Saints are 4-7-1 in contests in the series away from home.

THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING

Detroit Lions 33, New Orleans Saints 28; Dec. 3, 2023 @ Caesars Superdome - The New Orleans Saints staged a massive rally but a turnover and injury derailed the efforts and allowed the Detroit Lions to leave with a 33-28 victory Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The loss, the Saints' third consecutive, dropped them to 5-7. Detroit improved to 9-3.  FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

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SAINTS vs. LIONS SUPERLATIVES

A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against Detroit in the 27 meetings (26 regular season and one postseason) between the two clubs:

RUSHING YARDAGE vs. LIONS (100+yards)

PlayerPerformance
RB Mario Bates29 carries for 162 yards and two TDs, @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 21, 1996
RB Mike Bell28 carries for 143 yards, @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 13, 2009
RB Derek Brown25 carries for 125 yards, @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 19, 1993
RB Mark Ingram25 carries for 114 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Oct. 15, 2017

PASSING YARDAGE vs. LIONS (300+yards)

PlayerPerformance
QB Drew Brees33 of 43 for 466 yards, three TD passes, NFC Wild Card playoff @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Jan. 7, 2012
QB Drew Brees26 of 34 for 358 yards, six TD passes @ Lousiana Superdome, Sept. 13, 2009
QB Drew Brees30 of 40 for 351 yards, two TD passes @ Ford Field, Dec. 21, 2008
QB Drew Brees28 of 45 for 342 yards, two TD passes @ Ford Field, Oct. 19, 2014
QB Drew Brees26 of 36 for 342 yards, three TD passes @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 4, 2011
QB Drew Brees34 of 52 for 341 yards, three TD passes @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 21, 2015
QB Drew Brees31 of 44 for 326 yards @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 4, 2016
QB Archie Manning25 of 36 for 314 yards, one TD pass @ Silverdome, Oct. 12, 1980

RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. LIONS (100+ yards)

PlayerPerformance
WR Brandin Cooks10 receptions for 124 yards, one TD @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 21, 2015
WR Marques ColstonSeven receptions for 120 yards, NFC Wild Card playoff @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Jan. 7, 2012
WR Robert MeachemThree receptions for 119 yards, one TD @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 4, 2011
WR Marques ColstonSix receptions for 111 yards @ Ford Field, Oct. 19, 2014
WR Robert MeachemFour receptions for 111 yards, one TD, NFC Wild Card playoff @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Jan. 7, 2012
WR Wes ChandlerSix receptions for 106 yards, one TD @ Silverdome, Oct. 12, 1980
WR Devery HendersonFive receptions for 103 yards, one TD @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 13, 2009
WR Kenny StillsFive receptions for 103 yards, one TD @ Ford Field, Oct. 19, 2014
WR Chris OlaveFive receptions for 119 yards @ Caesars Superdome, Dec. 3, 2023

SAINTS vs. LIONS STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2025 NFL Regular Season League Rankings

CategorySaintsLions
Record6-119-8
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)18.0 (28)28.3 (4t)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)22.5 (16)24.3 (22)
Total Off. (NFL Rank)313.6 (23)373.2 (2)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)94.3 (28)120.1 (9)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank)219.3 (13)253.1 (2)
Total Def. (NFL Rank)299.8 (9)331.9 (30)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)120.6 (19)114.5 (23)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank)170.2 (4)217.4 (32)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)9.1 (20)8.3 (30)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)25.2 (22)26.6 (18)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)-4 (23t)+4 (9)
Possession Avg.28:3630:23
Touchdowns3157
Penalties118104
Penalty Yards920718
Opp. Penalties11691
Opp. Penalty Yards913701

SAINTS vs. LIONS SERIES FAST FACTS

as of Week 1, 2026

CategoryRecord
Saints’ Largest Margin of Victory35 points, Saints won 42-7 on 12/21/08 at Ford Field
Lions’ Largest Margin of Victory17 points, Lions won 27-10 on 10/28/90 at Sliverdome
Current Series StreakLions won last contest, 12/3/23-present
Saints’ Longest Win StreakThree games, 10/4/92–9/21/97 and 12/21/08-12/4/11
Lions’ Longest Win StreakThree games, 9/3/00–12/24/05 and 10/19/14-12/4/16
Most Points by Saints in a Game52 points, Saints won 52-38 on 10/15/17 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Points by Lions in a Game38 points, Lions lost 52-38 on 10/15/17 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Combined Points (Both Teams)90 points, Saints won 52-38 on 10/15/17 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a GameTen points, Lions won 27-10 on 10/28/90 at Louisiana Superdome and 14-10 Lions win on 9/3/00 at Louisiana Superdome
Fewest Points by Lions in a GameThree points, Saints won 14-3 on 9/19/93 at Louisiana Superdome
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams)17 points, Saints won 14-3 on 9/19/93 at Louisiana Superdome
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DETAILS

SAINTS vs. LIONS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore was signed by Detroit in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State where he was a standout quarterback and played three seasons for the Lions as a backup signal-caller.

Detroit Head Coach Dan Campbell served as assistant head coach/tight ends of the Saints from 2016-20 and also went to training camp with the club in 2009, spending the season on Injured Reserve.

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis served in the same position in Detroit from 2018-20. Davis, Saints Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Terry Joseph and Dallas Running Backs Coach Tashard Choice served on the same University of Texas coaching staff.

Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan served as the offensive coordinator of the Lions from 2009-13 and also served on the same Dallas Cowboys coaching staff with Choice in 2016. Linehan tutored Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Bruce Gradkowski as a signal-caller, when he was head coach of the St. Louis Rams in 2008.

Saints center/guard Cesar Ruiz played at Michigan from 2017-19, where he was a college teammate of Detroit defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell was Drew Brees' backup signal-caller from 2008-09.

Before starting his NFL coaching career, Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Shepherd served as director of player development at LSU in 2020, after playing for the Tigers from 2007-10.

Saints defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd was tutored by Lions Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Kacy Rodgers with the New York Jets in 2018. Shepherd, Lions tight end Tyler Conklin and cornerback D.J. Reed were teammates with the New York Jets in 2022. Rodgers played for the Canadian Football League's Shreveport Pirates in 1994 and also coached at Northeast Louisiana University in 1998.

Saints Director of Football Operations Derek Stamnos worked in the operations department of the Lions from 2014-19.

New Orleans Run Game Coord. T.J. Paganetti and Lions Special Teams Coord. Dave Fipp served on the same Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 2013-14 and 2017-20.

Detroit Defensive Quality Control Coach Caleb Collins played at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-16 and served on LSU's coaching staff from 2018-19.

New Orleans Offensive Coord. Doug Nussmeier served as offensive coordinator at Michigan in 2014. New Orleans linebacker Kaden Ellis' father, Luther was a first round pick of Detroit in 1995 and played for the Lions from 1995-2003.

New Orleans Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Joel Thomas and Detroit Pass Game Coordinator Mike Kafka served on the same New York Giants staff in 2024.

Saints EDGE Anfernee Jennings and Detroit quarterback Joshua Dobbs were teammates in New England in 2025. Saints RB Alvin Kamara and Dobbs were college teammates at Tennessee.

Saints EDGE Chase Young, Lions WR Tay Martin, who prepped at Ellender Memorial (Houma, La.) HS and guard Ben Bartch, were teammates with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Young, Saints linebacker Pete Werner and wide receiver Chris Olave were teammates at Ohio State with Lions WR Jameson Williams. Olave also played with Detroit defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the Buckeyes in 2021. New Orleans running back Travis Etienne and Bartch were teammates in Jacksonville from 2021-23. Young and Lions Linebackers Coach Shaun Dion Hamilton were teammates in Washington in 2020.

New Orleans defensive lineman Christen Miller, tight end Oscar Delp, Detroit tight end Jackson Meeks and guard Tate Ratledge were college teammates at Georgia.

Detroit guard Miles Frazier played at LSU from 2022-24.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson and Detroit center Juice Scruggs were teammates at Penn State in 2018.

Johnson played with Lions tackle Penei Sewell at Oregon in 2019.

Saints guard William Sherman played with Detroit defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike at Allen (Texas) HS.

Lions defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo played at LSU from 2022-23.

Lions linebacker Devin White prepped at North Webster (Springhill, LA.) HS, played at LSU from 2016-18, where he was a teammate of Saints Offensive Assistant Will Clapp and was a teammate of Saints kicker Daniel Carlson and cornerback Decamerion Richardson with the Raiders in 2026. Carlson and Detroit cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were teammates in Las Vegas in 2022.

New Orleans guard Jeremiah White and Lions cornerback Roger McCreary, who prepped at Williamson (Mobile, Ala.) HS, were college teammates at Auburn.

Saints Director of Sports Performance Ted Rath is a Dundee, Mich. native, who served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Lions from 2009-15.

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