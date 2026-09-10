Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 10:
1. Get ready for Sunday's season opener with the Saints-Lions game preview, featuring the series history, key statistics and connections between the teams.
2. Make your gameday plans with everything you need to watch, listen to and stream Sunday's noon matchup at Ford Field.
3. Review the Saints’ first injury report of Week 1 and stay tuned for Thursday's updated report.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
4. Listen to the latest Saints HQ podcast as Kalia Butler and John DeShazier recap training camp and preview the Week 1 matchup against Detroit.
5. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!