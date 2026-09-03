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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 3

Saints continue regular season preparations

Sep 03, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 3:

1. The Saints continue preparations for the 2026 regular season with practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

2. Hear from Coach Kellen Moore during his morning press conference. Watch live and catch the full replay on NewOrleansSaints.com.

3. Stay tuned for post-practice interviews with Saints players during Thursday's open locker room availability at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

4. Only a few days left for your chance to receive a Drew Brees prize bundle, including tickets, a Drew Brees t-shirt and commemorative coin, courtesy of Ochsner Health. Enter the Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes by September 6.

5. Learn more about cornerback Jayden Price and his scenic route to earning his place on the Saints’ 53-man roster.

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