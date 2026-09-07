Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 7:
1. It's officially game week! The Saints continue preparations for their 2026 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Check out everything you need to know in our Week 1 Game Center.
2. Watch Coach Kellen Moore's press conference live at 11 a.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com as he previews the Week 1 matchup.
3. Stay tuned for John DeShazier’s look ahead to the Saints’ Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
4. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!
5. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop.