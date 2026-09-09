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Lions vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 9/13/2026

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions game on Sept. 13 in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season

Sep 09, 2026 at 11:04 AM
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WEEK 1 · Sun 09/13 · 12:00 PM CDT

Saints

New Orleans Saints

AT

Lions

Detroit Lions

FOX
WWL 105.3 FM / 870AM
Ford Field
🎟️ FIND TICKETS 🏈 GAME CENTER

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026
  • Time: 12 p.m. CT
  • Location: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

📺 HOW TO WATCH SAINTS vs LIONS ON TV

Fans can watch the game on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)

🖥️ LIVE STREAM SAINTS vs LIONS ONLINE

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $99.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON NFL+

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

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STREAM GAMES WITH NFL+

Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet, game replays, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more all in one place!

DETAILS

📻 HOW TO LISTEN TO SAINTS vs LIONS LIVE

Fans can listen to the game on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

  • Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color ana­lyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

  • Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

ADDITIONAL SAINTS vs LIONS GAME COVERAGE

SEASON OPENING WATCH PARTY PRESENTED BY CAESARS NEW ORLEANS, CAESARS SPORTSBOOK, AND SIRE SPIRITS

Kick off the 2026 NFL season at Manning's (228 Poydras St. New Orleans) as the New Orleans Saints host their official season opening watch party as the team visits the Detroit Lions for Week 1. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Fans will enjoy a special guest appearances from Tyrann Mathieu, the Saints Cheer Krewe and Sir Saint plus a chance to win two tickets to the team's home opener.

SAINTS POSTGAME LIVE PRESENTED BY UBER EATS:
Fans can stream and watch LIVE player postgame reactions and interviews following the game on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

*SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS *Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

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