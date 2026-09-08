Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 8:
1. Stay tuned as the Saints announce their team captains for the 2026 season ahead of Sunday's season opener.
2. Learn more about how the Saints are preparing for Detroit's offense ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener at Ford Field.
3. Check back for the latest episode of the Saints HQ flagship podcast as Kalia Butler and John DeShazier get you ready for Week 1.
4. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!
5. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop.