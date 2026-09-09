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Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

4 Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 1 against the Lions

Sep 09, 2026 at 03:40 PM
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Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
TE Oscar DelpHamstringDNP
RBAudric EstiméThighDNP
EDGECameron JordanHamstringDNP
RBAlvin KamaraKneeLP
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DETROIT LIONS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DBChristian IzienGroinLP
EDGEDerrick MooreHamstringLP
DLMekhi WingoGroinLP
CBKeith Abney IIHandFP
SThomas HarperAnkleFP
LBTrevor NowaskeKneeFP
CBEnnis RakestrawAnkleFP
LBJimmy RolderHamstringFP
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