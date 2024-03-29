Five Things to Know about Saints kicker Charlie Smyth

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Friday that the club has signed rookie kicker Charlie Smyth to a three-year contract.
- Smyth joins the Saints after working his way through the NFL's International Player Pathway program, becoming the first Irish player to sign with an NFL team from the program. The International Player Pathway aims to provide elite athletes from around the world the opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster. 2024 was the first year specialists were included in the program.
- The 22-year old participated in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine where he hit 12 of 16 attempts.
- The Newry, Ireland native previously played goalkeeper in Gaelic football for Down GAA's U20 team.
- At his pro day at the University of South Florida alongside the rest of the International Player Pathway players on Wednesday March 2, he hit 8 of 10 field goal attempts including a 60-yard effort.
- Smyth has been hoping to see if his Gaelic football skills could transfer to the NFL for almost five years now, having sent an email to the NFL on July 11, 2019 asking for a tryout.
