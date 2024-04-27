Five things to know about Khristian Boyd | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 199

Five things to know about defensive tackle Khristian Boyd, a Northern Iowa product who the New Orleans Saints selected in the sixth round with the 199th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.
- In 2023, Boyd was named third-team Associated Press FCS All-American in addition to first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference for the Panthers.
- In his college career, Boyd has played in 49 games and recorded 149 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks plus two forced fumbles.
- At University of Northern Iowa, Boyd majored in movement and exercise science with a minor in strength condition, sports administration and coaching.
- Boyd set a Northern Iowa record on the bench press, throwing up 38 reps at 225 pounds.
- In high school, Boyd claimed All-State, All-Conference and All-District at Blue Springs High School, leading the Wildcats to back-to-back runner-up finishes at the state championships. Boyd also lettered in basketball and track.