New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about Khristian Boyd | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 199

Boyd holds Northern Iowa school bench press record

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:29 PM
New Orleans Saints
CP-Khristian-Boyd-Draft-v2-1920-042724
KehlexisLLC/Northern Iowa Athletics

Five things to know about defensive tackle Khristian Boyd, a Northern Iowa product who the New Orleans Saints selected in the sixth round with the 199th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

Headshot-Khristian-Boyd-Draft-1920-042724

Khristian Boyd

  • College: Northern Iowa

  1. In 2023, Boyd was named third-team Associated Press FCS All-American in addition to first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference for the Panthers.
  2. In his college career, Boyd has played in 49 games and recorded 149 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks plus two forced fumbles.
  3. At University of Northern Iowa, Boyd majored in movement and exercise science with a minor in strength condition, sports administration and coaching.
  4. Boyd set a Northern Iowa record on the bench press, throwing up 38 reps at 225 pounds.
  5. In high school, Boyd claimed All-State, All-Conference and All-District at Blue Springs High School, leading the Wildcats to back-to-back runner-up finishes at the state championships. Boyd also lettered in basketball and track.

