New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Five things to know about Taliese Fuaga | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 14

Fuaga was a semifinalist for prestigious awards such as the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award and was on the All-Pac-12 first team.

Apr 25, 2024
Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Five things to know about offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, an Oregon State product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 14th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25.

#- OT

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 334 lbs
  • College: Oregon State

  1. Taliese Fuaga earned first team All-American honors from FWAA, ESPN, CBS Sports, PFF, and Phil Steele in 2023 as well as several second team All-American honors.
  2. Fuaga was a semifinalist for prestigious awards such as the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award and was on the All-Pac-12 first team.
  3. Part of an offensive line that helped OSU average nearly five yards per carry and almost 170 yards per game.
  4. Taliese was named a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year in 2023.
  5. Before college, Fuaga was a three-star recruit and played in the Polynesian Bowl.

2024 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2024 Draft Pick Taliese Fuaga

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Young Kwak/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft first round selection Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle out of Oregon State who was selected with the 14th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
