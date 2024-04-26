Five things to know about Taliese Fuaga | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 14

Five things to know about offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, an Oregon State product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 14th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25.
- Taliese Fuaga earned first team All-American honors from FWAA, ESPN, CBS Sports, PFF, and Phil Steele in 2023 as well as several second team All-American honors.
- Fuaga was a semifinalist for prestigious awards such as the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award and was on the All-Pac-12 first team.
- Part of an offensive line that helped OSU average nearly five yards per carry and almost 170 yards per game.
- Taliese was named a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year in 2023.
- Before college, Fuaga was a three-star recruit and played in the Polynesian Bowl.
