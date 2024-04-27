 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about Kool-Aid McKinstry | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 41

Nickname was given to him by his grandmother at birth

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:35 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft second round selection Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback out of Alabama who was selected with the 41st pick.
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft second round selection Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback out of Alabama who was selected with the 41st pick.

Five things to know about cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, an Alabama product who the New Orleans Saints selected in the second round with the 41st pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26.

Headshot-Kool-Aid-McKinstry-Draft-042624

Kool-Aid McKinstry

#- CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Related Links

  1. His full name is Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry. The nickname "Kool-Aid" was given to him by his grandmother at birth because he had a "Kool-Aid smile."
  2. McKinstry started all 14 games in his junior year at Alabama in 2023, racking up 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass break ups. He was also named first team Associated Press All-American and first team All-SEC.
  3. McKinstry has experience playing in the Caesars Superdome as he took the field during the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl. During the Alabama matchup against Kansas State, McKinstry had one tackle and three pass deflections as the Crimson Tide secured a 45-20 win over the Wildcats.
  4. The cornerback played snaps on special teams for the Crimson Tide, returning 35 punts for 418 yards over his last two seasons.
  5. McKinstry played for Coach Sam Shade at Pinson Valley High School in Alabama. As a play-maker on both sides of the football, he led the Indians to the Alabama 6A State Championship in 2020 and three titles in his four years.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about Taliese Fuaga | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 14

Fuaga was a semifinalist for prestigious awards such as the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award and was on the All-Pac-12 first team.
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown

St. Brown is the brother of Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown
news

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Kellen Mond

Texas A&M career passing leader to suit up in black and gold
news

Five Things to Know about Saints linebacker Khaleke Hudson

Linebacker joins Saints after four years as special teams fixture for Washington
news

Five Things to Know about Saints kicker Charlie Smyth

 Newry, Ireland native joins Saints from NFL's International Player Pathway program
news

Five Things to Know about Saints offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

Udoh reunites with former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak
news

Five Things to Know about Saints defensive end Chase Young

Former Defensive Rookie of the Year joins Saints fresh off appearance in Super Bowl LVIII
news

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Nathan Peterman

Peterman reunited with former teammate Derek Carr
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine Purple Knight joins his hometown team
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson joins Saints after agreeing to two-year deal
news

Five Things to Know about Saints linebacker Willie Gay

Linebacker joins New Orleans fresh off winning his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs
Advertising