Five things to know about Kool-Aid McKinstry | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 41

Five things to know about cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, an Alabama product who the New Orleans Saints selected in the second round with the 41st pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26.
- His full name is Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry. The nickname "Kool-Aid" was given to him by his grandmother at birth because he had a "Kool-Aid smile."
- McKinstry started all 14 games in his junior year at Alabama in 2023, racking up 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass break ups. He was also named first team Associated Press All-American and first team All-SEC.
- McKinstry has experience playing in the Caesars Superdome as he took the field during the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl. During the Alabama matchup against Kansas State, McKinstry had one tackle and three pass deflections as the Crimson Tide secured a 45-20 win over the Wildcats.
- The cornerback played snaps on special teams for the Crimson Tide, returning 35 punts for 418 yards over his last two seasons.
- McKinstry played for Coach Sam Shade at Pinson Valley High School in Alabama. As a play-maker on both sides of the football, he led the Indians to the Alabama 6A State Championship in 2020 and three titles in his four years.