 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints draft South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with pick 150 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Rattler finished his Gamecock career fifth all-time in passing yards with 6,212 yards

Apr 27, 2024 at 01:47 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Spencer-Rattler-Draft-2024-042724

The New Orleans Saints selected quarterback Spencer Rattler from South Carolina with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Headshot-Spencer-Rattler-QB-SC

Spencer Rattler

QB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 218 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Rattler, 6 feet, 211 pounds, spent two seasons with the Gamecocks after beginning his collegiate career at Oklahoma. He played in 48 career contests, posting a 28-14
record in 42 career starts while completing 900-of-1,313 career passes (68.5 pct.) for 10,807 yards with 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He threw at least
one touchdown pass in 32 of his 42 career starts and finished his Gamecock career fifth all-time in passing yards with 6,212. He also ranked first in Carolina history in career completion percentage (.675), fifth in career completions (523) and ninth in career passing touchdowns (37) despite playing just two seasons in the Garnet & Black.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

Related Links

NFL.com overview on Spencer Rattler: Four-year starter who took more starting snaps at South Carolina than he did at Oklahoma. Rattler will still flash glimpses of what he showed in his 2020 season as a Sooner but fails to consistently sustain the type of play that NFL teams look for. He lacks desired height for a pocket passer and doesn't have enough arm strength to beat greedy NFL cover men. He was better than some of his 2023 numbers might indicate, as poor pass-blocking and drop-prone receivers often put him in bad spots. He can scramble and extend plays, but he's not a dynamic runner and needs optimal protection and separation in order to work in rhythm. He needs an offense that can shrink the field so he can operate quickly and find his rhythm. He has the know-how but might not have the tape or traits to inspire confidence in projecting anything more than a QB2/3.

2024 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2024 Draft Pick Spencer Rattler

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

John Bazemore/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Sam Craft/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

L.G. Patterson/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Wade Payne/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Butch Dill/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

L.G. Patterson/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Colin E Braley/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Colin E Braley/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Wade Payne/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Gary McCullough/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Artie Walker Jr./AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.

Erik Verduzco/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

New Orleans hold Picks 150, 170, 175, 199 and 239 heading into the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27
news

What's next for New Orleans Saints on third day of 2024 NFL Draft?

Saints have five picks in Rounds 4-7
news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2024 NFL draft

McKinstry was the 63rd cornerback selected by the club all-time and the ninth Alabama player selected in the NFL Draft by the Saints
news

Five things to know about Kool-Aid McKinstry | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 41

Nickname was given to him by his grandmother at birth
news

New Orleans Saints draft Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with pick 41 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Crimson Tide cornerback was selected as a first team All-American by the Associated Press
news

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know 

New Orleans will select 45th in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26
news

What's next for New Orleans Saints on second day of 2024 NFL Draft?

Saints have 45th overall selection
news

New Orleans Saints draft notes following first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Saints selected Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with 14th pick
news

Five things to know about Taliese Fuaga | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 14

Fuaga was a semifinalist for prestigious awards such as the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award and was on the All-Pac-12 first team.
news

New Orleans Saints draft Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with pick 14 in the 2024 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-6, 324-pound Taliese Fuaga earned multiple first team All-American honors in 2023.
news

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 Need to Know 

New Orleans will select 14th in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25
Advertising