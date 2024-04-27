New Orleans Saints draft South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with pick 150 in the 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected quarterback Spencer Rattler from South Carolina with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Rattler, 6 feet, 211 pounds, spent two seasons with the Gamecocks after beginning his collegiate career at Oklahoma. He played in 48 career contests, posting a 28-14
record in 42 career starts while completing 900-of-1,313 career passes (68.5 pct.) for 10,807 yards with 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He threw at least
one touchdown pass in 32 of his 42 career starts and finished his Gamecock career fifth all-time in passing yards with 6,212. He also ranked first in Carolina history in career completion percentage (.675), fifth in career completions (523) and ninth in career passing touchdowns (37) despite playing just two seasons in the Garnet & Black.
Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.
NFL.com overview on Spencer Rattler: Four-year starter who took more starting snaps at South Carolina than he did at Oklahoma. Rattler will still flash glimpses of what he showed in his 2020 season as a Sooner but fails to consistently sustain the type of play that NFL teams look for. He lacks desired height for a pocket passer and doesn't have enough arm strength to beat greedy NFL cover men. He was better than some of his 2023 numbers might indicate, as poor pass-blocking and drop-prone receivers often put him in bad spots. He can scramble and extend plays, but he's not a dynamic runner and needs optimal protection and separation in order to work in rhythm. He needs an offense that can shrink the field so he can operate quickly and find his rhythm. He has the know-how but might not have the tape or traits to inspire confidence in projecting anything more than a QB2/3.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina who was selected with the 150th pick.