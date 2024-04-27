New Orleans Saints draft Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford with pick 175 in the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Jaylan Ford: Two-year starting linebacker with good size and athleticism but average speed and below-average instincts. Ford's tackle count is almost evenly split between solo and assisted, which is a little unusual for an inside linebacker with multiple opportunities to play the role of sheriff. He lacks ideal anticipation to mirror the pathway of running backs and tends to be too impacted by encounters with blockers. He pursues the ball with good pace and has become a steady tackler in the open field. Ford has great hands and third-down value but might lack the consistency needed to stick on a roster long term.