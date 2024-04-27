New Orleans Saints draft Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford with pick 175 in the 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected linebacker Jaylan Ford from Texas with the 175th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Ford, a 6-foot-3 senior from Frisco, Texas, was a four-year linebacker who played in 49 games with 29 starts for the Longhorns. He was named a 2022 third-team
All-American by The Associated Press and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023. Ford racked up four interceptions in 2022 to tie for the Texas season record for a linebacker, which was last accomplished by Derrick Johnson in 2002 and 2003. He was also tabbed the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year by Dave Campbell's Texas Football and earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2021.
Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.
NFL.com overview on Jaylan Ford: Two-year starting linebacker with good size and athleticism but average speed and below-average instincts. Ford's tackle count is almost evenly split between solo and assisted, which is a little unusual for an inside linebacker with multiple opportunities to play the role of sheriff. He lacks ideal anticipation to mirror the pathway of running backs and tends to be too impacted by encounters with blockers. He pursues the ball with good pace and has become a steady tackler in the open field. Ford has great hands and third-down value but might lack the consistency needed to stick on a roster long term.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jaylan Ford, linebacker out of Texas who was selected with the 175th pick.