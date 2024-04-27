New Orleans Saints draft Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with pick 41 in the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Kool-Aid McKinstry: Three-year starter and former five-star prospect with a quirky name and consistent game. McKinstry is patient and well-groomed in matching the outside release and riding the inside release from press. He's confident to handle business on an island and is able to stay in phase as the route travels vertically. He's not overly fast but does play with plus acceleration to close out crossing routes or make aggressive plays on the catch point. As with most college corners, McKinstry will need to transition some of his open-field hand usage into quality footwork to avoid downfield penalties. He's more aggressive in coverage than he is as a tackler and could find himself forced to prove his toughness in that area. McKinstry is more of a pure cover man than a playmaker, but his poise, intelligence and athleticism should lead him toward becoming a good outside corner with scheme versatility.