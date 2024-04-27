 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

New Orleans Saints draft Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with pick 41 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Crimson Tide cornerback was selected as a first team All-American by the Associated Press

Apr 26, 2024 at 07:08 PM
After trading up four spots in Round 2, the New Orleans Saints selected cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama with the 41st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Kool-Aid McKinstry

#- CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Alabama

McKinstry, a 6-foot-1 junior from Birmingham, Ala., was one of the nation's top corners who also contributed at punt returner for the Crimson Tide. He was selected as a first
team All-American by the Associated Press and The Sporting News in addition to being selected as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented each year to the nation's top defensive back. In 2023, McKinstry broke up seven passes to go with 32 tackles, including two for loss (-4 yards) as well as returned 14 punts for 86 combined yards with a long gain of 33.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

NFL.com overview on Kool-Aid McKinstry: Three-year starter and former five-star prospect with a quirky name and consistent game. McKinstry is patient and well-groomed in matching the outside release and riding the inside release from press. He's confident to handle business on an island and is able to stay in phase as the route travels vertically. He's not overly fast but does play with plus acceleration to close out crossing routes or make aggressive plays on the catch point. As with most college corners, McKinstry will need to transition some of his open-field hand usage into quality footwork to avoid downfield penalties. He's more aggressive in coverage than he is as a tackler and could find himself forced to prove his toughness in that area. McKinstry is more of a pure cover man than a playmaker, but his poise, intelligence and athleticism should lead him toward becoming a good outside corner with scheme versatility.

2024 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2024 Draft Pick Kool-Aid McKinstry

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft second round selection Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback out of Alabama who was selected with the 41st pick.

Advertising