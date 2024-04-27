Five things to know about Spencer Rattler | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 150

Five things to know about quarterback Spencer Rattler, a South Carolina product who the New Orleans Saints selected in the fifth round with the 150th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.
- Rattler set a South Carolina single-season record for completions (275) and completion percentage (.689). Rattler went 275 of 399 for 3,186 yards with 19 touchdowns and finished his Gamecock career fifth all-time in passing yards with 6,212.
- in 2023, Rattler was selected as a team captain and a co-winner of the team MVP award. He was also named the team MVP and was one of five captain's award winners in 2022 with South Carolina.
- During his time at Oklahoma in 2021, Rattler ranked first in the Big 12 and second nationally in completion percentage (.749) and fourth in the Big 12 in passing efficiency rating (155.5).
- In 2020, Rattle became the second Oklahoma quarterback to be named an FWAA Freshman All-American (Sam Bradford).
- A graduate of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix in 2019, Rattler threw for an Arizona state record 11,083 yards with 116 passing touchdowns as well as ran for over 1,000 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Spencer Rattler, quarterback out of South Carolina, who was selected with the 150th pick.