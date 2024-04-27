New Orleans Saints draft Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd with pick 199 in the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Khristian Boyd: Boyd is a well-built interior defender with short arms but good power. He was able to crank up his pressure totals as a pass rusher in 2023, but he might not see that same success against an upgrade in competition. He plays with adequate upper-body power, but he doesn't press and shed blocks quickly enough to be a big factor as a run stuffer despite his bend and anchor at the point of attack. Boyd has the size and power to wage battle against NFL centers at the nose, but he might not have enough positive impact to do anything more than fight for a rotational spot as a late-Day 3 pick.