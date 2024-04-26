New Orleans Saints draft Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with pick 14 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Fuaga, a 6-foot-6 junior from Tacoma, Wash., earned multiple first team All-American honors in 2023. A standout in the Pac-12, he received first team All-Pac-12 accolades and was recognized as a Polynesian Player of the Year finalist. He was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award in 2023. Throughout his junior year, Taliese helped his team average nearly 170 yards per game rushing.

NFL.com overview on Taliese Fuaga: Beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend. Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He's a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements. Fuaga's hand work is exceptional in pass pro and will need to remain so, because of his lack of desired range for recovering when beaten. A team could slide him to guard to improve its interior protection, but he's best-suited at right tackle, where he should become a good starter.