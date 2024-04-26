 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with pick 14 in the 2024 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-6, 324-pound Taliese Fuaga earned multiple first team All-American honors in 2023.

Apr 25, 2024 at 08:45 PM
FILE - Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Fuaga has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
The New Orleans Saints selected offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State with the 14th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Taliese Fuaga Combine Headshot

Taliese Fuaga

#- OT

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 334 lbs
  • College: Oregon State

Fuaga, a 6-foot-6 junior from Tacoma, Wash., earned multiple first team All-American honors in 2023. A standout in the Pac-12, he received first team All-Pac-12 accolades and was recognized as a Polynesian Player of the Year finalist. He was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award in 2023. Throughout his junior year, Taliese helped his team average nearly 170 yards per game rushing.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

2024 NFL Combine results:

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 324 | Hand Size: 10 1/8 | Arm Length: 33 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.13 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-3 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -

NFL.com overview on Taliese Fuaga: Beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend. Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He's a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements. Fuaga's hand work is exceptional in pass pro and will need to remain so, because of his lack of desired range for recovering when beaten. A team could slide him to guard to improve its interior protection, but he's best-suited at right tackle, where he should become a good starter.

