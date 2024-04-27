New Orleans Saints draft Pittsburgh wide receiver Bub Means with pick 170 in the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Bub Means: Big receiver with build-up speed who should be a natural fit for teams employing a layers-based passing scheme. For his size, Means is surprisingly adept at slipping press and shows an ability to create separation on over routes and go routes once he hits top speed. He can win contested throws but gives too many away when he's not imposing his size on the coverage. Means could struggle with a route tree requiring him to gear up and down getting in and out of breaks. The production has been fairly average, but his ability to lengthen and widen out the field could make him a Day 3 pick with a shot to become an NFL backup.