New Orleans Saints draft Pittsburgh wide receiver Bub Means with pick 170 in the 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Bub Means from Pittsburgh with the 170th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Means, a 6-foot-2 senior from Lovejoy, Ga., played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2023, starting 10 at wide receiver. He was an honorable mention All‐ACC, compiling 41 receptions for 721 yards (17.6 avg.) and six touchdowns. Means led Pitt in receiving yards and TD catches with his 75‐yard touchdown catch at Virginia Tech marking a career‐long reception and was the Panthers' longest of the season.
NFL.com overview on Bub Means: Big receiver with build-up speed who should be a natural fit for teams employing a layers-based passing scheme. For his size, Means is surprisingly adept at slipping press and shows an ability to create separation on over routes and go routes once he hits top speed. He can win contested throws but gives too many away when he's not imposing his size on the coverage. Means could struggle with a route tree requiring him to gear up and down getting in and out of breaks. The production has been fairly average, but his ability to lengthen and widen out the field could make him a Day 3 pick with a shot to become an NFL backup.
