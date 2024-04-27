 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

New Orleans Saints draft Pittsburgh wide receiver Bub Means with pick 170 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Senior received led Pitt in receiving yards and touchdown catches in 2023

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:50 PM
The New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Bub Means from Pittsburgh with the 170th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Bub Means

#- WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Pittsburgh

Means, a 6-foot-2 senior from Lovejoy, Ga., played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2023, starting 10 at wide receiver. He was an honorable mention All‐ACC, compiling 41 receptions for 721 yards (17.6 avg.) and six touchdowns. Means led Pitt in receiving yards and TD catches with his 75‐yard touchdown catch at Virginia Tech marking a career‐long reception and was the Panthers' longest of the season.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

NFL.com overview on Bub Means: Big receiver with build-up speed who should be a natural fit for teams employing a layers-based passing scheme. For his size, Means is surprisingly adept at slipping press and shows an ability to create separation on over routes and go routes once he hits top speed. He can win contested throws but gives too many away when he's not imposing his size on the coverage. Means could struggle with a route tree requiring him to gear up and down getting in and out of breaks. The production has been fairly average, but his ability to lengthen and widen out the field could make him a Day 3 pick with a shot to become an NFL backup.

2024 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2024 Draft Pick Bub Means

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Bub Means, wide receiver out of Pittsburgh who was selected with the 170th pick.

news

New Orleans Saints draft Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford with pick 175 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Four-year linebacker for the Longhorns was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023
news

Five things to know about Spencer Rattler | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 150

South Carolina quarterback holds several single-season records for the Gamecocks
news

New Orleans Saints draft South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with pick 150 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Rattler finished his Gamecock career fifth all-time in passing yards with 6,212 yards
news

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

New Orleans hold Picks 150, 170, 175, 199 and 239 heading into the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27
news

What's next for New Orleans Saints on third day of 2024 NFL Draft?

Saints have five picks in Rounds 4-7
news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2024 NFL draft

McKinstry was the 63rd cornerback selected by the club all-time and the ninth Alabama player selected in the NFL Draft by the Saints
news

Five things to know about Kool-Aid McKinstry | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 41

Nickname was given to him by his grandmother at birth
news

New Orleans Saints draft Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with pick 41 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Crimson Tide cornerback was selected as a first team All-American by the Associated Press
news

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know 

New Orleans will select 45th in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26
news

What's next for New Orleans Saints on second day of 2024 NFL Draft?

Saints have 45th overall selection
news

New Orleans Saints draft notes following first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Saints selected Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with 14th pick
