New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Five things to know about Josiah Ezirim | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 239

Ezirim was part of the offensive line that helped EKU rank third nationally in passing offense per game

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:50 PM
Five things to know about offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim, a Eastern Kentucky product who the New Orleans Saints selected in the seventh round with the 239th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

Josiah Ezirim

OT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 324 lbs
  • College: Eastern Kentucky

  1. In 2023, Ezirim was named third-team Associated Press FCS All-American as well as first-team All-United Athletic Conference.
  2. In his junior season with the Colonels, Ezirim and the offensive line helped EKU tally its highest point total in program history.
  3. Also, Ezirim was part of the offensive line that helped EKU rank third nationally in passing offense per game (329.7) and fifth in third-down conversion percentage (.519) in 2022.
  4. Ezirim helped Hilliard Davis High School to an 11-2 record, a conference championship and a regional runner-up finish as a senior in 2018. He finished the season with 67 tackles, 25 solo tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.
  5. Ezirim's father, Josiah, played soccer at Ohio State University.

Eastern Kentucky University
Michael Conroy/AP Images
Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
Julio Cortez/AP Images
Advertising