Five things to know about Josiah Ezirim | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 239

Five things to know about offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim, a Eastern Kentucky product who the New Orleans Saints selected in the seventh round with the 239th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.
- In 2023, Ezirim was named third-team Associated Press FCS All-American as well as first-team All-United Athletic Conference.
- In his junior season with the Colonels, Ezirim and the offensive line helped EKU tally its highest point total in program history.
- Also, Ezirim was part of the offensive line that helped EKU rank third nationally in passing offense per game (329.7) and fifth in third-down conversion percentage (.519) in 2022.
- Ezirim helped Hilliard Davis High School to an 11-2 record, a conference championship and a regional runner-up finish as a senior in 2018. He finished the season with 67 tackles, 25 solo tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.
- Ezirim's father, Josiah, played soccer at Ohio State University.
