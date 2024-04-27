Five things to know about Jaylan Ford | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 175

Five things to know about linebacker Jaylan Ford, a Texas product who the New Orleans Saints selected in the fifth round with the 175th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.
- Ford was named a first-team All-Big 12 selections in 2022 and 2023 plus earned a 2022 third-team All-American nod by the Associated Press.
- As a senior in 2023, Ford was a Butkus Award semifinalist in addition to being named a first-team All-Big 12 selection by Big 12 Conference head
coaches, the Associated Press, and Phil Steele. He totaled 101 tackles (46 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble,
one fumble recovery, six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups on the season.
- In 2023, Ford became the first Longhorn with back-to-back 100-tackle seasons since Keenan Robinson in 2010-11.
- Ford had four interceptions for the Longhorns in 2022, tying Texas' season record for a linebacker, which was last accomplished by former Raiders and Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson in 2002 and 2003.
- During his high school career, Ford was part of a defense that allowed just 15.7 points per game, including six games of seven points or fewer with two shutouts. The defense helped Lone Star to a 14-1 overall record, including a 7-0 district mark and title, and an appearance in the 5A Division 1 state semifinals in 2019.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jaylan Ford, linebacker out of Texas, who was selected with the 175th pick.