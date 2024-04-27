Five things to know about Bub Means | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 170

Five things to know about wide receiver Bub Means, a Pittsburgh product who the New Orleans Saints selected in the fifth round with the 170th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.
- Means earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in his senior season, leading Pitt in receiving yards (721) and touchdown catches (six) in 2023.
- He compiled career totals of 1,552 yards on 90 receptions and 10 touchdowns in 41 games.
- The 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver transferred to Pittsburgh in 2022 where he was a vital role in the Panthers' victory over UCLA in the Sun Bowl. Means had four catches for 84 yards and a TD plus he made a crucial 17‐yard catch on the final drive against the Bruins, helping to set up the game‐winning field goal.
- Prior to Pitt, Means attended Louisiana Tech and compiled 22 receptions for 430 yards (team‐high 19.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in 11 contests (two starts). He also averaged 20.3 yards on 12 kick returns (244 yards) for the Bulldogs.
- Means helped Lovejoy High School to the Georgia 6A state playoffs as a senior and was twice selected to the All-Region 4-6A first team.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft fifth round selection Bub Means, wide receiver out of Pittsburgh, who was selected with the 170th pick.