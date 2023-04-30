Meet the Team: 2023 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

Taking a look at the New Orleans Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. The Saints drafted Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, TCU running back Kendre Miller, Old Dominion offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, Minnesota safety Jordan Howden, and Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry.
Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson
- Saints 1st round draft pick, No. 29
The New Orleans Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.
Bresee, a 6-foot-5, 305-pounder from Damascus, Md., was a former No. 1 recruit in the country who burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020. Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history. He has tallied 64 tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, and four pass breakups in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games in his college career.
Bryan Bresee's College Career Statistics at Clemson
|Year
|GP/GS
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|QBH
|2020
|12/10
|23
|6.5
|4
|11
|2021
|4/4
|12
|3
|1.5
|4
|2022
|10/7
|15
|5.5
|3.5
|3
|Total
|26/21
|50
|15
|9
|18
Bryan Bresee Career Overview
- Former No. 1 recruit in the country who burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020.
- Became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016)
- Credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games (21 starts)
- Contributed offensively in Clemson's jumbo package.
- 2022: 2nd-Team All-ACC despite playing through medical issues and loss of sister
- 2021: 3rd-Team All-ACC despite missing all but 4 games with a knee injury
- 2020: 1st-Team All-ACC with 4.0 sacks in 12 games as a true freshman
Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End, Notre Dame
- Saints 2nd round draft pick, No. 40
The New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with the 40th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Foskey, a 6-foot-5, 260-pounder from Antioch, Ca., took over as the team's primary pass rusher in 2021, leading the Irish with 12.5 tackles for loss among his 52 total stops in 13 starts, tying for 10th in the FBS with 11 sacks while also tying for the national lead with six forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-American in 2022 and a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end after leading the squad with 14 tackles for loss and tying for sixth in the FBS with 11 sacks among his 45 tackles in 12 starts.
Isaiah Foskey's College Career Statistics at Notre Dame
|Year
|GP/GS
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|QBH
|2019
|4/0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|12/0
|20
|5
|4.5
|5
|2021
|13/13
|52
|12.5
|11
|7
|2022
|12/12
|45
|14
|11
|6
|TOTAL
|41/25
|122
|31.5
|26.5
|18
Isaiah Foskey Career Overview
- 2021 Phil Steele All-American Third Team
- 2021 Phil Steele All-Independent First Team
- 2022 Consensus All-American
- 2022 Walter Camp All-American – First Team
- 2022 AFCA All-American – First Team
- 2022 Action Network All-American – Second Team
- 2022 Associated Press All-American – Second Team
- 2022 FWAA All-American – Second Team
- 2022 CBS Sports/247 Sports All-American – Second Team
- 2023 Senior Bowl Participant
- 2022 Hornung Weekly Honor Roll (week 8)
Kendre Miller, Running Back, TCU
- Saints 3rd round draft pick, No. 71
The New Orleans Saints selected TCU running back Kendre Miller with the 71st pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Miller, a 5-foot-11, 215-pounder from Mount Enterprise, Texas broke out as a junior for the Horned Frogs, leading the team with 1,399 rushing yards (224 carries, 6.2 per) and tying for eighth nationally with 17 rushing touchdowns in 14 starts, missing the national title game due to injury. The 2022 first-team All-Big 12 Conference pick also caught 16 passes for 116 yards (7.3 per).
Kendre Miller's College Career Statistics at TCU
|Year
|GP/GS
|Rush Yds
|Rush Avg.
|Total TDs
|2020
|9/1
|388
|7.2
|2
|2021
|10/3
|623
|7.5
|8
|2022
|14/14
|1,399
|6.2
|17
|TOTAL
|33/18
|2,410
|6.7
|27
Kendre Miller Career Overview
- 2022 First-Team All-Big 12
- 2022 As sociated Press First-Team All-Big 12
- 2022 Doak Walker Award Semifinalist
- 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
- 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Player of the Week, vs. Texas
- 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Player of the Week, vs. Oklahoma State
- 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Player of the Week, vs. Oklahoma
- 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention List, vs. Texas Tech
Nick Saldiveri, Offensive Tackle, Old Dominion
- Saints 4th round draft pick, No. 103
The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri with the 103rd pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Saldiveri, a 6-foot-6, 318-pounder was a three-year starter at right tackle for Old Dominion and a two-time all-conference selection. Saldiveri started 35 career games, including 34 at right tackle and one in 2022 at right guard. Saldiveri became the third player in ODU history to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and the sixth player to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was the first ODU offensive lineman to participate in both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.
Nick Saldiveri's College Career Statistics at Old Dominion
|Year
|GP/GS
|Sacks Allowed
|Pass Block Snaps
|2018
|3/0
|0
|36
|2019
|11/11
|4
|416
|2021
|13/13
|5
|466
|2022
|12/12
|0
|435
|TOTAL
|39/36
|9
|1,353
Nick Saldiveri Career Overview
- ALL-STAR GAME: Accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
- 2022: 2nd-Team All-Sun Belt Conference. PFF: 0 sacks allowed in 435 pass block snaps. Started all 12
- games (1 at RG, 11 at RT).
- 2021: Honorable Mention All-Conference USA. Started all 13 games at RT. Also played some RG. 1st ODU OL to score a TD when recovering a fumble in the end zone in the bowl-eligibility clinching win over Charlotte.
- 2020: School did not play due to COVID-19 concerns.
- 2019: Started 11 games at RT.
- 2018: Redshirted. Played 3 games.
- High School: 2-star recruit. 1st-Team all-conference. Lettered in track (shotput and discus).
Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State
- Saints 4th round draft pick, No. 127
The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Haener, a 6-foot, 207-pounder was a three-year starter at quarterback for Fresno State, earning All-Mountain West Conference honors in his last two seasons. In his final season at Fresno State, Haener passed for 2,896 yards on 252-of-350 pass attempts with 20 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.
Jake Haener's College Career Statistics at Fresno State
|Year
|GP/GS
|Yards
|Comp. %
|TDs
|INTs
|2018 (WA)
|4/0
|107
|69.2%
|1
|1
|2019 (FS)
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2020 (FS)
|6/6
|2,021
|64.7%
|14
|5
|2021 (FS)
|13/13
|4,096
|67.1%
|33
|9
|2022 (FS)
|10/10
|2,896
|72.0%
|20
|3
|TOTAL
|33/29
|9,120
|68.2%
|68
|18
Jake Haener Career Overview
- ALL-STAR GAME: Accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
- 2022: 1st-Team All-Mountain West Conference. Started 10 games. Missed 4 mid-season games with an ankle injury.
- 2021: 2nd-Team All-Mountain West Conference. Ranked 9th in the FBS with 4,096 pass yds. Started all 13 games.
- 2020: Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference. Ranked 5th in the FBS with 336.8 pass YPG.
- 2019: Sat out season as a transfer student.
- 2018 (Washington): Played in 4 games as a reserve.
- 2017 (Washington): Redshirted. Scout Team MVP.
- High School: Top 30 pro-style QB recruit. 1st-Team All-NorCal as a senior. Led team to North Coast Section Division title.
Jake Haener All-Time Rankings at Fresno State:
- Passing Yards: 9,013 - 4th All-Time
- Passing Completions: 731 - 4th All-Time
- Pass Completion Percentage: .681 - 1st All-Time
- Passing Attempts: 1,072 - 4th All-Time
- Most Touchdown Passes: 67 - 5th All-Time
- Most Games with 4 or More TD Passes: 5 - 3rd All-Time
- Most 300-yard Passing Games: 18 - 2nd All-Time
- Most 400-yard Passing Games: 3 - 3rd All-Time
- Consecutive Passes Without An Interception: 214 - 3rd All-Time
Jordan Howden, Safety, Minnesota
- Saints 5th round draft pick, No. 146
The New Orleans Saints selected Minnesota safety Jordan Howden with the 146th pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Howden, a 6-foot, 203-pounder started 49 of the 58 career games. In five seasons at Minnesota, Howden made 240 tackles (168 solo) and had 5.5 tackles for loss while breaking up 20 passes and grabbing four interceptions.
Jordan Howden's College Career Statistics at Minnesota
|Year
|GP/GS
|Tackles
|TFL
|PBU
|INT
|2018
|13/5
|45
|0
|3
|1
|2019
|13/12
|57
|0.5
|6
|1
|2020
|7/7
|37
|0
|1
|0
|2021
|12/12
|43
|1.5
|5
|0
|2022
|13/13
|58
|3.5
|5
|2
|TOTAL
|58/49
|240
|5.5
|20
|4
Jordan Howden Career Overview
- ALL-STAR GAME: Accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
- 2022: Started all 13 games he played in making 58 tackles (40 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, breaking up 5 passes, and grabbing two interceptions.
- 2021: Started all 12 games he played in making 43 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and breaking up five passes.
- 2020: Played in seven games making 37 tackles and breaking up one pass.
- 2019: Played in all 13 games and started 12 making 57 tackles (40 solo), breaking up six passes, and grabbing one interception.
- 2018: Played in 13 games and started five making 45 tackles (28 solo), breaking up three passes, and grabbing one interception.
- High School: 3 INT, helped team win a state title as a senior. Won state title in the long jump, was part of title-winning 4x100, 4x200 races, finished 4th in the 100-meter dash. Played his junior season at Vista Murrieta High School in California.
- Misc: Father, Ramses Howden, played football at Grambling State. Cousin, Saladin Martin, played football at the University of San Diego and in the NFL.
A.T. Perry, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest
- Saints 6th round draft pick, No. 195
The New Orleans Saints selected Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with the 195th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Perry, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver for Wake Forest, holds the program record with 15 touchdown receptions in 2021 and the overall touchdown record of 28 touchdowns which also is tied for seventh in ACC history. Perry tied the program record with 12 100-yard receiving games and is the only player in program history to have two double-digit touchdown seasons, doing so during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
A.T. Perry's College Career Statistics at Wake Forest
|Year
|GP/GS
|REC.
|YARDS
|AVG.
|TDs
|2019
|9/0
|4
|62
|15.5
|1
|2020
|7/0
|15
|211
|14.1
|1
|2021
|14/14
|71
|1,293
|18.2
|15
|2022
|13/12
|81
|1,096
|13.5
|11
|TOTAL
|43/26
|171
|2,662
|15.6
|28
A.T. Perry Career Overview
- ALL-STAR GAME: Accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
- 2022: 1st-Team All-ACC. Led team with 81 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards. Tied for 7th in the FBS with 11 receiving TD. 1 of 7 players with 80 rec and 10+ rec TD. 26 rec TD since 2021 (3rd in FBS). Played in all 13 games with 12 starts. 28 career rec TD set a school record
- 2021: 1st-Team All-ACC. Led team with 1,293 yards (13th in FBS). Set the single-season school record and was tied for 3rd in the FBS with 15 receiving TD. Started all 14 games.
- 2020: Played in 6 games as a reserve.
- 2019: Played in 9 games as a reserve.
- 2018: Redshirted.
- High School: 3-star recruit. All-District as a senior. All-County in basketball. Won county long jump title.
- Misc: First name is Atorian. Mother, Chasity, ran track at Arizona State.
College Accolades
- 2023 East-West Shrine Game Invitee
- 2022 Phil Steele All-America Honorable Mention
- 2022 All-ACC First Team
- 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List
- 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List
- 2022 Preseason Phil Steele Second All-America
- 2022 Preseason Phil Steele First Team All-ACC
- 2022 Preseason Athlon First Team All-ACC
- 2022 Preseason Lindy's First Team All-ACC
- 2021 Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist
- 2021 All-ACC First Team
