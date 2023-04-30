Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the Team: 2023 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

The New Orleans Saints drafted seven players in the 2023 NFL draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 07:14 PM
23DRAFT-SAINTS-MEETtheTEAM_horizontalFINAL (1)

Taking a look at the New Orleans Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. The Saints drafted Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, TCU running back Kendre Miller, Old Dominion offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, Minnesota safety Jordan Howden, and Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry.

23DRAFT-PICK-horizontalbresee (1)

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

  • Saints 1st round draft pick, No. 29

The New Orleans Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

Bresee, a 6-foot-5, 305-pounder from Damascus, Md., was a former No. 1 recruit in the country who burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020. Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history. He has tallied 64 tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, and four pass breakups in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games in his college career.

Headshot-Bryan-Breese-1920-042723

Bryan Bresee

DT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Clemson

Bryan Bresee's College Career Statistics at Clemson

Table inside Article
YearGP/GSTacklesTFLSacksQBH
202012/10236.5411
20214/41231.54
202210/7155.53.53
Total26/215015918

Bryan Bresee Career Overview

  • Former No. 1 recruit in the country who burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020.
  • Became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016)
  • Credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games (21 starts)
  • Contributed offensively in Clemson's jumbo package.
  • 2022: 2nd-Team All-ACC despite playing through medical issues and loss of sister
  • 2021: 3rd-Team All-ACC despite missing all but 4 games with a knee injury
  • 2020: 1st-Team All-ACC with 4.0 sacks in 12 games as a true freshman
Table inside Article
Bryan Bresee News | Bryan Bresee Videos | Bryan Bresee Photos
New Orleans Saints draft Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with pick 29 in the 2023 NFL DraftBryan Bresee announced as Saints first round draft pick2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Bryan Bresee
Five things to know about Bryan Bresee | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 29Bryan Bresee gets the call from Saints staff before being drafted
New Orleans Saints bulk up along defensive line, select Clemson's Bryan Bresee with the No. 29 pick in the NFL DraftBryan Bresee's 1st interview after being drafted by the Saints
Bryan Bresee's 2023 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Bryan Bresee assesses performance at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
First Draft: Bryan Bresee talks journey to the NFL
Bryan Bresee speaks on what his sister means to him and how he honors her | 2023 NFL Combine
23DRAFT-PICK-horizontalfoskey (1)

Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End, Notre Dame

  • Saints 2nd round draft pick, No. 40

The New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with the 40th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Foskey, a 6-foot-5, 260-pounder from Antioch, Ca., took over as the team's primary pass rusher in 2021, leading the Irish with 12.5 tackles for loss among his 52 total stops in 13 starts, tying for 10th in the FBS with 11 sacks while also tying for the national lead with six forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-American in 2022 and a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end after leading the squad with 14 tackles for loss and tying for sixth in the FBS with 11 sacks among his 45 tackles in 12 starts.

Headshot-Isaiah-Foskey-1920-042823

Isaiah Foskey

DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 262 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Isaiah Foskey's College Career Statistics at Notre Dame

Table inside Article
YearGP/GSTacklesTFLSacksQBH
20194/05000
202012/02054.55
202113/135212.5117
202212/124514116
TOTAL41/2512231.526.518

Isaiah Foskey Career Overview

  • 2021 Phil Steele All-American Third Team
  • 2021 Phil Steele All-Independent First Team
  • 2022 Consensus All-American
  • 2022 Walter Camp All-American – First Team
  • 2022 AFCA All-American – First Team
  • 2022 Action Network All-American – Second Team
  • 2022 Associated Press All-American – Second Team
  • 2022 FWAA All-American – Second Team
  • 2022 CBS Sports/247 Sports All-American – Second Team
  • 2023 Senior Bowl Participant
  • 2022 Hornung Weekly Honor Roll (week 8)
Table inside Article
Isaiah Foskey News | Isaiah Foskey Videos | Isaiah Foskey Photos
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with pick 40 in the 2023 NFL Draft2023 NFL Draft: Isaiah Foskey's 1st Interview w/ New Orleans Saints2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Isaiah Foskey
Five things to know about Isaiah Foskey | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 40Isaiah Foskey gets the call from Saints staff before being drafted
New Orleans Saints add firepower on both sides of the ball during Day 2 of NFL DraftSaints' draft room celebrates No. 40 pick of Isaiah Foskey | 'NFL Draft Center'
Saints legend Roman Harper announces Pick #40Dennis Allen recaps Day 2 | 2023 NFL Draft Media Availability
New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2023 NFL draft

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Isaiah Foskey

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

David Dermer/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Chris Seward/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Butch Dill/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Terrance Williams/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Erin Hooley/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Terrance Williams/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Terrance Williams/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Butch Dill/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Erin Hooley/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
23DRAFT-PICK-horizontalmiller (1)

Kendre Miller, Running Back, TCU

  • Saints 3rd round draft pick, No. 71

The New Orleans Saints selected TCU running back Kendre Miller with the 71st pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Miller, a 5-foot-11, 215-pounder from Mount Enterprise, Texas broke out as a junior for the Horned Frogs, leading the team with 1,399 rushing yards (224 carries, 6.2 per) and tying for eighth nationally with 17 rushing touchdowns in 14 starts, missing the national title game due to injury. The 2022 first-team All-Big 12 Conference pick also caught 16 passes for 116 yards (7.3 per).

Headshot-Kendre-Miller-1920-042823

Kendre Miller

RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: TCU

Kendre Miller's College Career Statistics at TCU

Table inside Article
YearGP/GSRush YdsRush Avg.Total TDs
20209/13887.22
202110/36237.58
202214/141,3996.217
TOTAL33/182,4106.727

Kendre Miller Career Overview

  • 2022 First-Team All-Big 12
  • 2022 As sociated Press First-Team All-Big 12
  • 2022 Doak Walker Award Semifinalist
  • 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
  • 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Player of the Week, vs. Texas
  • 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Player of the Week, vs. Oklahoma State
  • 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Player of the Week, vs. Oklahoma
  • 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention List, vs. Texas Tech
Table inside Article
Kendre Miller News | Kendre Miller Videos | Kendre Miller Photos
New Orleans Saints draft TCU running back Kendre Miller with pick 71 in the 2023 NFL Draft2023 NFL Draft: Saints select RB Kendre Miller 71st Overall2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Kendre Miller
Five things to know about Kendre Miller | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 71Kendre Miller gets the call from Saints staff before being drafted | 2023 NFL Draft
New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2023 NFL draft2023 NFL Draft: Kendre Miller's 1st Interview with Saints
New Orleans Saints add firepower on both sides of the ball during Day 2 of NFL DraftDennis Allen recaps Day 2 | 2023 NFL Draft Media Availability

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Kendre Miller

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

LM Otero/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Brad Tollefson/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Gregg Ellman/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Alonzo Adams/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Sam Hodde/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

LM Otero/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Ron Jenkins/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Brandon Wade/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

LM Otero/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Kathleen Batten/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

LM Otero/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

LM Otero/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft third round selection Kendre Miller, running back out of TCU who was selected with the 71st pick.

AP Images
23DRAFT-PICK-horizontalSALDIVERI (1)

Nick Saldiveri, Offensive Tackle, Old Dominion

  • Saints 4th round draft pick, No. 103

The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri with the 103rd pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Saldiveri, a 6-foot-6, 318-pounder was a three-year starter at right tackle for Old Dominion and a two-time all-conference selection. Saldiveri started 35 career games, including 34 at right tackle and one in 2022 at right guard. Saldiveri became the third player in ODU history to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and the sixth player to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was the first ODU offensive lineman to participate in both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

headshot-nick-SALDIVERI-042923

Nick Saldiveri

T

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 311 lbs
  • College: Old Dominion

Nick Saldiveri's College Career Statistics at Old Dominion

Table inside Article
YearGP/GSSacks AllowedPass Block Snaps
20183/0036
201911/114416
202113/135466
202212/120435
TOTAL39/3691,353

Nick Saldiveri Career Overview

  • ALL-STAR GAME: Accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
  • 2022: 2nd-Team All-Sun Belt Conference. PFF: 0 sacks allowed in 435 pass block snaps. Started all 12
  • games (1 at RG, 11 at RT).
  • 2021: Honorable Mention All-Conference USA. Started all 13 games at RT. Also played some RG. 1st ODU OL to score a TD when recovering a fumble in the end zone in the bowl-eligibility clinching win over Charlotte.
  • 2020: School did not play due to COVID-19 concerns.
  • 2019: Started 11 games at RT.
  • 2018: Redshirted. Played 3 games.
  • High School: 2-star recruit. 1st-Team all-conference. Lettered in track (shotput and discus).
Table inside Article
Nick Saldiveri News | Nick Saldiveri Videos | Nick Saldiveri Photos
New Orleans Saints draft Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri with pick 103 in the 2023 NFL DraftNick Saldiveri gets the call from Saints staff before being drafted | 2023 NFL Draft2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Nick Saldiveri
Five things to know about Nick Saldiveri | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 1032023 NFL Draft: Nick Saldiveri's 1st Interview with Saints
Nick Saldiveri runs official 5.21-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Nick Saldiveri

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
1 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Mike Caudill/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
2 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
3 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Keith Lucas/Sideline Media Productions/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
4 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Ben McKeown/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
5 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Keith Lucas/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
6 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Andrew Shurtleff/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
7 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Keith Lucas/Sideline Media/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
8 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Keith Lucas/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
9 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
10 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Erin Hooley/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
11 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
12 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
13 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Erin Hooley/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
14 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.
15 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
23DRAFT-PICK-horizontal haener (1)

Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State

  • Saints 4th round draft pick, No. 127

The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener, a 6-foot, 207-pounder was a three-year starter at quarterback for Fresno State, earning All-Mountain West Conference honors in his last two seasons. In his final season at Fresno State, Haener passed for 2,896 yards on 252-of-350 pass attempts with 20 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.

headshot-jake-haener-042923

Jake Haener

QB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

Jake Haener's College Career Statistics at Fresno State

Table inside Article
YearGP/GSYardsComp. %TDsINTs
2018 (WA)4/010769.2%11
2019 (FS)0/00000
2020 (FS)6/62,02164.7%145
2021 (FS)13/134,09667.1%339
2022 (FS)10/102,89672.0%203
TOTAL33/299,12068.2%6818

Jake Haener Career Overview

  • ALL-STAR GAME: Accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
  • 2022: 1st-Team All-Mountain West Conference. Started 10 games. Missed 4 mid-season games with an ankle injury.
  • 2021: 2nd-Team All-Mountain West Conference. Ranked 9th in the FBS with 4,096 pass yds. Started all 13 games.
  • 2020: Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference. Ranked 5th in the FBS with 336.8 pass YPG.
  • 2019: Sat out season as a transfer student.
  • 2018 (Washington): Played in 4 games as a reserve.
  • 2017 (Washington): Redshirted. Scout Team MVP.
  • High School: Top 30 pro-style QB recruit. 1st-Team All-NorCal as a senior. Led team to North Coast Section Division title.

Jake Haener All-Time Rankings at Fresno State:

  • Passing Yards: 9,013 - 4th All-Time
  • Passing Completions: 731 - 4th All-Time
  • Pass Completion Percentage: .681 - 1st All-Time
  • Passing Attempts: 1,072 - 4th All-Time
  • Most Touchdown Passes: 67 - 5th All-Time
  • Most Games with 4 or More TD Passes: 5 - 3rd All-Time
  • Most 300-yard Passing Games: 18 - 2nd All-Time
  • Most 400-yard Passing Games: 3 - 3rd All-Time
  • Consecutive Passes Without An Interception: 214 - 3rd All-Time
Table inside Article
Jake Haener News | Jake Haener Videos | Jake Haener Photos
New Orleans Saints draft Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener with pick 127 in the 2023 NFL DraftSaints select QB Jake Haener 127th Overall | 2023 NFL Draft2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Jake Haener
Five things to know about Jake Haener | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 1272023 NFL Draft: Jake Haener's 1st Interview with Saints

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Jake Haener

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
1 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Ashley Landis/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
2 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
3 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Samuel Marshall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
4 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Samuel Marshall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
5 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Tom R. Smedes/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
6 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Gary Kazanjian/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
7 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
8 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

CARY EDMONDSON/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
9 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Butch Dill/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
10 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Butch Dill/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
11 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Butch Dill/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
12 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Butch Dill/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
13 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
14 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
15 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
16 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Butch Dill/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
17 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
18 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
19 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.
20 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
23DRAFT-PICK-horizontal howden (1)

Jordan Howden, Safety, Minnesota

  • Saints 5th round draft pick, No. 146

The New Orleans Saints selected Minnesota safety Jordan Howden with the 146th pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Howden, a 6-foot, 203-pounder started 49 of the 58 career games. In five seasons at Minnesota, Howden made 240 tackles (168 solo) and had 5.5 tackles for loss while breaking up 20 passes and grabbing four interceptions.

headshot-jordan-howden-042923

Jordan Howden

SAF

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 206 lbs
  • College: Minnesota

Jordan Howden's College Career Statistics at Minnesota

Table inside Article
YearGP/GSTacklesTFLPBUINT
201813/545031
201913/12570.561
20207/737010
202112/12431.550
202213/13583.552
TOTAL58/492405.5204

Jordan Howden Career Overview

  • ALL-STAR GAME: Accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
  • 2022: Started all 13 games he played in making 58 tackles (40 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, breaking up 5 passes, and grabbing two interceptions.
  • 2021: Started all 12 games he played in making 43 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and breaking up five passes.
  • 2020: Played in seven games making 37 tackles and breaking up one pass.
  • 2019: Played in all 13 games and started 12 making 57 tackles (40 solo), breaking up six passes, and grabbing one interception.
  • 2018: Played in 13 games and started five making 45 tackles (28 solo), breaking up three passes, and grabbing one interception.
  • High School: 3 INT, helped team win a state title as a senior. Won state title in the long jump, was part of title-winning 4x100, 4x200 races, finished 4th in the 100-meter dash. Played his junior season at Vista Murrieta High School in California.
  • Misc: Father, Ramses Howden, played football at Grambling State. Cousin, Saladin Martin, played football at the University of San Diego and in the NFL.
Table inside Article
Jordan Howden News | Jordan Howden Videos | Jordan Howden Photos
New Orleans Saints draft Minnesota safety Jordan Howden with pick 146 in the 2023 NFL DraftSaints select S Jordan Howden 146th overall | 2023 NFL Draft2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Jordan Howden
Five things to know about Jordan Howden | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 1Jordan Howden gets the call from Saints staff before being drafted | 2023 NFL Draft
2023 NFL Draft: Jordan Howden's 1st Interview with Saints

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Jordan Howden

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
1 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
2 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
3 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Andy Manis/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
4 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Stacy Bengs/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
5 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Nati Harnik/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
6 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Stacy Bengs/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
7 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Bjorn Franke/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
8 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Bjorn Franke/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
9 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
10 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Kelly Hagenson/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
11 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
12 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
13 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
14 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
15 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
16 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
17 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
18 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
19 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.
20 / 20

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
23DRAFT-PICK-horizontal perry (1)

A.T. Perry, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest

  • Saints 6th round draft pick, No. 195

The New Orleans Saints selected Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with the 195th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Perry, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver for Wake Forest, holds the program record with 15 touchdown receptions in 2021 and the overall touchdown record of 28 touchdowns which also is tied for seventh in ACC history. Perry tied the program record with 12 100-yard receiving games and is the only player in program history to have two double-digit touchdown seasons, doing so during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

headshot-at-perry-042923

A.T. Perry

WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

A.T. Perry's College Career Statistics at Wake Forest

Table inside Article
YearGP/GSREC.YARDSAVG.TDs
20199/046215.51
20207/01521114.11
202114/14711,29318.215
202213/12811,09613.511
TOTAL43/261712,66215.628

A.T. Perry Career Overview

  • ALL-STAR GAME: Accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
  • 2022: 1st-Team All-ACC. Led team with 81 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards. Tied for 7th in the FBS with 11 receiving TD. 1 of 7 players with 80 rec and 10+ rec TD. 26 rec TD since 2021 (3rd in FBS). Played in all 13 games with 12 starts. 28 career rec TD set a school record
  • 2021: 1st-Team All-ACC. Led team with 1,293 yards (13th in FBS). Set the single-season school record and was tied for 3rd in the FBS with 15 receiving TD. Started all 14 games.
  • 2020: Played in 6 games as a reserve.
  • 2019: Played in 9 games as a reserve.
  • 2018: Redshirted.
  • High School: 3-star recruit. All-District as a senior. All-County in basketball. Won county long jump title.
  • Misc: First name is Atorian. Mother, Chasity, ran track at Arizona State.

College Accolades

  • 2023 East-West Shrine Game Invitee
  • 2022 Phil Steele All-America Honorable Mention
  • 2022 All-ACC First Team
  • 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List
  • 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List
  • 2022 Preseason Phil Steele Second All-America
  • 2022 Preseason Phil Steele First Team All-ACC
  • 2022 Preseason Athlon First Team All-ACC
  • 2022 Preseason Lindy's First Team All-ACC
  • 2021 Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist
  • 2021 All-ACC First Team
Table inside Article
A.T. Perry News | A.T. Perry Videos | A.T. Perry Photos
New Orleans Saints draft Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with pick 195 in the 2023 NFL DraftA.T. Perry gets the call from Dennis Allen before being drafted | 2023 NFL Draft2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick A.T. Perry
Five things to know about A.T. Perry | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 195A.T. Perry runs official 4.47-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick A.T. Perry

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
1 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
2 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
3 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
4 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Brett Carlsen/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
5 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
6 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
7 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
8 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
9 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
10 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
11 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
12 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
13 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
14 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.
15 / 15

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of 2023 NFL draft

Saints finish draft with seven selections

news

New Orleans Saints make moves, draft four players on Day 3 of 2023 NFL draft

Saints land Nick Saldiveri, Jake Haener, Jordan Howden and A.T. Perry on Day 3 of the draft

news

Five things to know about A.T. Perry | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 195

The Wake Forest wide receiver was named 1st-Team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022.

news

New Orleans Saints draft Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with pick 195 in the 2023 NFL Draft

A.T. Perry recorded 28 touchdowns at Wake Forest, tied for seventh in ACC history

news

Five things to know about Jordan Howden | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 146

Howden had a career-high 58 tackles in his 13 starts for Minnesota in 2022

news

New Orleans Saints draft Minnesota safety Jordan Howden with pick 146 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Howden started 49 of 58 career games for Minnesota

news

Five things to know about Jake Haener | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 127

Haener was the first Fresno State quarterback to play in the Senior Bowl since Derek Carr in 2014

news

New Orleans Saints draft Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener with pick 127 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Haener threw 20 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions in his senior season at Fresno State

news

Five things to know about Nick Saldiveri | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 103

A two-time all-conference selection, Nick Saldiveri was a three-year starter at right tackle for Old Dominion

news

New Orleans Saints draft Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri with pick 103 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Old Dominion tackle was a two-time all-conference selection

news

Terron Armstead thanks Steve Gleason before announcing Miami's draft pick Friday night

Armstead thanked Gleason for announcing his selection years ago

