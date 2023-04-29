Five things to know about Jake Haener | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 127

Five things to know about quarterback Jake Haener, a Fresno State product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.
- Jake Haener ranks 1st all-time for completion percentage (.681) at Fresno State, 2nd in most 300-yard games (18), and 4th in passing yards (9,013).
- Haener earned All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2021 and 2022.
- In his senior season at Fresno State, Haener passed for 2,896 on 252-of-350 pass attempts with 20 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.
- Haener was named the Offensive MVP of the Mountain West Championship Game in 2022.
- Haener accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, becoming the first Fresno State quarterback to play in the all-star game since Derek Carr in 2014. Haener was named the Senior Bowl MVP.
