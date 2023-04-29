Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about Jake Haener | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 127

Haener was the first Fresno State quarterback to play in the Senior Bowl since Derek Carr in 2014

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:44 PM
New Orleans Saints
Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Jake Haener, quarterback out of Fresno State who was selected with the 127th pick.

Five things to know about quarterback Jake Haener, a Fresno State product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.

Jake Haener

QB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: Fresno State
  1. Jake Haener ranks 1st all-time for completion percentage (.681) at Fresno State, 2nd in most 300-yard games (18), and 4th in passing yards (9,013).
  2. Haener earned All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2021 and 2022.
  3. In his senior season at Fresno State, Haener passed for 2,896 on 252-of-350 pass attempts with 20 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.
  4. Haener was named the Offensive MVP of the Mountain West Championship Game in 2022.
  5. Haener accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, becoming the first Fresno State quarterback to play in the all-star game since Derek Carr in 2014. Haener was named the Senior Bowl MVP.

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Jake Haener

