New Orleans Saints draft Minnesota safety Jordan Howden with pick 146 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected Minnesota safety Jordan Howden with the 146th pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.
Howden, a 6-foot, 203-pounder started 49 of the 58 career games. In five seasons at Minnesota, Howden made 240 tackles (168 solo) and had 5.5 tackles for loss while breaking up 20 passes and grabbing four interceptions.
Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.