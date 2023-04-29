New Orleans Saints draft Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri with pick 103 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri with the 103rd pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.
Saldiveri, a 6-foot-6, 318-pounder was a three-year starter at right tackle for Old Dominion and a two-time all-conference selection. Saldiveri started 35 career games, including 34 at right tackle and one in 2022 at right guard. Saldiveri became the third player in ODU history to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and the sixth player to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was the first ODU offensive lineman to participate in both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.
