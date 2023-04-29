Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri with pick 103 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Old Dominion tackle was a two-time all-conference selection

Apr 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM
New Orleans Saints
Ben McKeown/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri with the 103rd pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.

Nick Saldiveri

G

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 311 lbs
  • College: Old Dominion

Saldiveri, a 6-foot-6, 318-pounder was a three-year starter at right tackle for Old Dominion and a two-time all-conference selection. Saldiveri started 35 career games, including 34 at right tackle and one in 2022 at right guard. Saldiveri became the third player in ODU history to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and the sixth player to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was the first ODU offensive lineman to participate in both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

Mike Caudill/AP Images
Darron Cummings/AP Images
Keith Lucas/Sideline Media Productions/AP Images
Ben McKeown/AP Images
Keith Lucas/AP Images
Andrew Shurtleff/AP Images
Keith Lucas/Sideline Media/AP Images
Keith Lucas/AP Images
Darron Cummings/AP Images
Erin Hooley/AP Images
Darron Cummings/AP Images
Darron Cummings/AP Images
Erin Hooley/AP Images
Darron Cummings/AP Images
Darron Cummings/AP Images
