New Orleans Saints draft Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with pick 29 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Bresee, a 6-foot-5, 298-pounder from Damascus, MD, was a former No. 1 recruit in the country who burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020. Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history. He has tallied 64 tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, and four pass breakups in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games in his college career.