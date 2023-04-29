New Orleans Saints draft TCU running back Kendre Miller with pick 71 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected TCU running back Kendre Miller with the 71st pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28.
Miller, a 5-foot-11, 215-pounder from Mount Enterprise, Texas broke out as a junior for the Horned Frogs, leading the team with 1,399 rushing yards (224 carries, 6.2 per) and tying for eighth nationally with 17 rushing touchdowns in 14 starts, missing the national title game due to injury. The 2022 first-team All-Big 12 Conference pick also caught 16 passes for 116 yards (7.3 per).
