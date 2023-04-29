Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft TCU running back Kendre Miller with pick 71 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Running back was a first-team All-Big 12 Conference pick in 2022

Apr 28, 2023 at 08:50 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The New Orleans Saints selected TCU running back Kendre Miller with the 71st pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28.

Kendre Miller

RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: TCU

Miller, a 5-foot-11, 215-pounder from Mount Enterprise, Texas broke out as a junior for the Horned Frogs, leading the team with 1,399 rushing yards (224 carries, 6.2 per) and tying for eighth nationally with 17 rushing touchdowns in 14 starts, missing the national title game due to injury. The 2022 first-team All-Big 12 Conference pick also caught 16 passes for 116 yards (7.3 per).

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Kendre Miller

