New Orleans Saints add firepower on both sides of the ball during Day 2 of NFL Draft

Foskey said he works on some of his defensive technique through boxing, specifically on the inside when he's fighting against interior offensive linemen. He picked up boxing in high school, and he said it helps him use his hands better.

"Every time I had free time, I just started going back to boxing," Foskey said. "It has a different type of cardio too… I feel like it translated great onto the field."

Foskey said the Saints were the team he wanted to be drafted by after numerous meetings with coaches and staff. He first met with the coaches at the NFL Scouting Combine, followed by a meeting at the Notre Dame Pro Day and subsequent zoom meetings. He said he fell in love with the coaching staff and the vibe of the whole team.

A large part of his desire to go to New Orleans was the potential to play with and learn from veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan , saying he can learn from him and add to his pass rush arsenal.

"That's a Hall of Famer-type guy, and I can learn from him, be a sponge and soak it all in," Foskey said. "That was the biggest thing I wanted to do — be underneath a vet, be with a vet."

Washington also said being around Jordan will help Foskey develop.

"I think it will really help a player like Isaiah," Washington said. "He's intuitive, and he's passionate about the game. I think he will absolutely take advantage of that, being in that locker room."

The Saints used their top two picks to add talent around Jordan, selecting Clemon defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick Thursday.

"Me and (Bresee) are going to be dominating the front seven, so that's great," Foskey said.

Allen said he thinks Bresee and Foskey have versatility to their games, but he initially looks at them as a tackle and end, respectively.

"Not a lot of big men walking the earth right now with that type of athleticism," Allen said of his top two picks. "They're a top priority for us. It's a big man's game, I've said that all along."

Foskey said he can bring an immediate impact to New Orleans by being himself and being a leader. His teammates voted him a captain for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman said Foskey makes other people around him better by challenging them, holding them accountable and leading by example.